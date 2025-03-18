Traveling eco art bus brings art, storytelling to Barry University

Traveling from Colorado to South Florida with her family aboard their eco-friendly bus, Cara Judea Alhadeff, Ph.D., author, photographer, and performance artist will visit Barry University for a three-day festival and art exhibit titled “Eco-Art: Beyond the Anthropocene.”

The event will highlight artistic and environmental messages. It will combine eco-bus tours, an artist talk, and an exhibition inspired by Alhadeff’s new children’s book, “Zazu Dreams: Between the Scarab and the Dung Beetle.” It kicks off Tuesday, March 18 with a tour of Alhadeff’s sustainable bus, where visitors can explore how the artist and her family live off the grid.

On Wednesday, March 19, Alhadeff will deliver a talk titled “Eco-Art: Beyond the Anthropocene,” discussing how art can address climate issues and environmental sustainability. The event will culminate on Thursday, March 20, with a gallery exhibit showcasing illustrations from “Zazu Dreams” by artist Micaela Amateau Amato, curated by Barry University Honors students. The exhibit will also feature additional artwork from Barry’s Fine Arts students and runs through Friday, April 18.

“By understanding the interconnections between our personal lives and global politics, we can collaboratively create more efficient and just alternatives to the Anthropocene in our everyday lives,” says Alhadeff whose work intertwines themes of climate justice and social-ecological ethics. She advocates for a future with environmental concerns at the forefront of daily decisions.

The founder and president of “Radical Art in Action” emphasizes that art can play a vital role in raising awareness about environmental issues and inspiring action.

Photo courtesy of Cara Judea Alhadeff and Micaela Amateau Amato Author, photographer, performance artist and eco-activist Cara Judea Alhadeff.

Celeste Landeros, Ph.D., professor of English and Humanities at Barry University and organizer of the event, says the idea for the festival arrived from her long-standing relationship with Alhadeff.

“She has gone on to become a celebrated visual artist and environmental activist. She is a great model for today’s students on how to follow their passion in the world and particularly on how to take action on behalf of the planet.”

Alhadeff’s artistic vision reflects her commitment to blending personal life with activism. “Each fragment of my personal and professional/ political life are woven together—my commitment to a shared economy, my lived social-ecological ethics, my photographic/video pieces and written works, my climate justice and body consciousness educational practices, and how I parent my 13-year old son, Zazu, are intimately intertwined,” she explains.

In addition to her contributions, the festival will showcase a woodworking demonstration by Alhadeff’s partner, Wild, emphasizing the importance of repurposing discarded materials.

“Cara’s photos are often self-portraits that show how she is in relation to the planet. Wild takes what has been discarded in the environment and reclaims it to make something useful and new. By seeing this work, we hope that people will consider their own relationship with the planet and think about what in the world they can reclaim and make beautiful,” says Landeros.

During the three-day event, Alhadeff will also introduce her children’s book “Zazu Dreams: Between the Scarab and the Dung Beetle.” The book follows the journey of Zazu, a young boy who explores ecosystems with Cocomiso, a malamute husky, and meets historical and cultural figures along the way. Barry University students will also present short stories and poems based on the book.

The festival highlights the creative talents of Barry University students and offers an opportunity for the community to engage in discussions about sustainability.

“Through the Eco-Arts exhibition and festival, and especially by hosting Cara and her family on their eco-bus, we hope to share with Barry U and the broader community tangible actions we can take to better care for the earth – and to find beauty in the creation of artwork that expresses the need for action,” says Landeros.

As Miami grapples with environmental challenges such as sea level rise and hurricanes, Landeros hopes the festival will inspire students and the broader community to take steps toward sustainability. “Many students are already active in finding ways to be good stewards of the environment. As a cautionary fable, ‘Zazu Dreams’ is a beautiful way to further heighten environmental awareness with a captivating story and stunning illustrations,” she says.

IF YOU GO

What: “Eco-Art: Beyond the Anthropocene”

When: Tuesday, March 18, noon: Eco-Art kick off with bus tours and “Zazu Dreams” meet and greet, in front of university library; Wednesday, March 19, 10-10:50 a.m., reading of student sci-fi stories inspired by “Zazu Dreams”; 11 to 11:50 a.m.: Honor Student-Curator tours of Eco Art exhibit and Cara Judea Alhadeff, author/ artist introduction; noon to 12:50 p.m.: Reading of student Caribbean stories and poems along with ART Color Foundations class inspired by Zazu Dreams exhibit; 1 to 2:20 p.m., official opening of “Eco-Art: Beyond the Anthropocene Exhibit,” Artist Talk by Cara Judea Alhadeff, Ph.D., “Eco-Art: Beyond the Anthropocene.” Thursday, March 20, 1 p.m.: Art in Action Demo with Wild’s Woodworking Workshop using reclaimed Miami wood. All events in Barry University library room 308. Gallery exhibition through Friday, April 18, library, third floor north.

Where: Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Shores

Cost: Free, parking $3

Information: (305) 899-3000