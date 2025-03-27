Dream factory for young performers: Miami’s talent contest still finding stars

It’s one of Miami’s best kept artistic secrets, but the talent pros have wised up to the annual competition known as Young Talent Big Dreams. The show at Actors Playhouse at Miracle Mile, now in its 15th year, is where young performers get a place to shine — and where careers in song, dance, and other arts get recognition and support.

And sometimes, yes, a star is born.

Case in point: a former winner from Liberty City, Ta’Keria Tanner — who also goes by her stage name, Queen D. She says Actors Playhouse series slingshotted her music career, leading to major performances with music industry juggernauts like Flo Rida. “Even though I did it a couple of years back, I still feel like I’m a part of the Actor’s Playhouse.”

Miami-Dade competitors aged 8 to 18 opt to perform in one of six individual categories: pop/rock/rap vocals, musical theatre/jazz standards/classical vocals, and/or instrumental composition. However, the competition is not a typical youth talent show; the series aims to support the arts despite funding restrictions in many communities.

Young Talent Big Dreams is at the heart of our mission to uplift Miami’s youth through the arts,” said Barbara Stein, executive producing director of Actors’ Playhouse. “We felt that there was a need because a lot of funding for music and drama in public schools was being dropped,” said Earl Maulding, director of Theatre for Young Audiences and Young Talent Big Dreams.

“A lot of young people weren’t getting the opportunity to perform in a professional setting, receive professional feedback, and get support and encouragement for what they loved to do.”

Maulding explained that fostering a safe environment for critique and support includes preliminary auditions. Before performing in front of a crowd, the theatre gives each performer an individualized on-stage experience in front of their families and the judges.

Past winners of the competition include Zachary Roy, who reached the semifinals on Season 15 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and Joana Martinez, who achieved a top-10 placement as part of Team Gwen (Stefani) on Season 17 of NBC’s The Voice.

Additionally, Gino Cosculluela placed third on Season 16 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance and starred on Broadway as Tommy Djilas in The Music Man alongside Hugh Jackman.

Maulding expressed gratitude for the ongoing sponsorship of The Children’s Trust, a supporter of the talent series from the beginning.

“It can be a challenge any time to produce and continue to share the arts, but if it’s important, we always find a way,” he said.

The Key Biscayne Independent and Liberty City Independent receive support from the Press Forward program at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation for community cultural, arts and event coverage. The KBI and LCI are solely responsible for all content.