Piano slam: Sounds of the future, music of the present and past

Poetry combined with hip-hop, classical and pop music has young poets competing for prizes from $100 to $1,000 at this year’s Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion “Piano Slam.”

The music-poetry mashup is at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, April 23.

Since its inception in 2007, Piano Slam has been a platform for young poets in Miami-Dade County to merge their creative writing with classical and contemporary music.

“It is a fully STEM-integrated creative writing program in schools inspired by music,” says Emily Cardenas, executive director of Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion, adding that for audiences it is a “dynamic, professional show.” A curriculum is periodically adapted in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Public School educators and administrators in line with the annual theme and integrated into classroom activities.

The districtwide poetry competition was open to all students in Miami-Dade County’s middle and high schools. Finalists have already been selected.

Behind Piano Slam is Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion. Founded in 1987 by Loretta Dranoff, the organization was originally known as the Murray Dranoff International Foundation and focused on promoting the two-piano artform through an international competition.

As the global landscape for piano duos expanded, the foundation shifted its focus under the leadership of Carlene Sawyer, leading to the creation of Piano Slam, according to Cardenas.

The program’s name draws inspiration from slam, the performance-based poetry movement that emerged in the 1980s.

“It is a form of performance poetry that combines the elements of performance, writing, competition, and audience participation and it is presented at events called poetry slams. Since Dranoff has its origins in classical piano music, the decision was made to fuse the words piano with slam to create Piano Slam,” explains Cardenas.

This year’s theme, “Music of My Past … Sounds of the Future,” challenges students to explore their cultural musical heritage while envisioning the future. Part of the program requires students to integrate music and science terms into their poetry writing.

“The program inspires confidence and self-expression; it propels students to believe in the power of their opinions and express them in a creative way,” says Cardenas.

Brenis Bostick, a former student at Miami Norland Senior High and now an English Creative Writing major at the University of Miami, was a finalist in the 2020 Piano Slam competition with his poem “Mother Miami.”

Cristian Lazzari / Courtesy of Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion Ysabella Villaflor, a seventh grader from Bowman Ash Doolin K-8, performing her Piano Slam poem about Miami on The Adrienne Arsht Center stage last year.

He reflects on how deeply the program influenced his life. “The Piano Slam program was a turning point in my life—it truly saved me; this opportunity arrived during one of the darkest periods I’ve faced,” he shares.

For the first time, Piano Slam will have a live judging panel led by presidential poet laureate Richard Blanco and including Haitian American poet Mecca “Grimo” Marcelin, Miami-Dade poet laureate Caridad Moro-Gronlier and Miami Book Fair executive director Lissette Mendez.

“Poetry and music are kindred spirits, having the two come together will be magical,” says Blanco. He emphasizes the importance of live performance in capturing the essence of a poem. “No matter what, there’s nothing like hearing a poem recited. When we hear a poem out loud, especially in the voice of the poet, we catch all the nuances, cadences, pauses, etc. that make the poem come alive in a new way,” he explains.

Blanco adds that his role would involve balancing the technical merits of the written work with the emotional impact of its performance. He also shares his expectations of the contestants. “Poems can be over-performed. I’m looking for honest performances—that is to say performances that are informed by real and honest emotions. Not merely performances for the sake of performance. That can come across as disingenuous.”

Director Teo Castellanos, returning after a seven-year hiatus from Piano Slam, discussed the unique challenges of directing an event that fuses live music with spoken word poetry. “The challenge is working with non-traditionally trained performers. I’m speaking of the students, not the professional musicians, dancers, choreographers or adult poets,” he says.

Despite having only about 10 days to work with the students, Castellanos finds the experience “exciting” as it brings together professionals and young talent. He noted that the involvement of experienced coaches and musicians helps elevate the performances.

The musical direction of the show is led by Martin Bejerano, a Miami-born Afro-Cuban jazz pianist. He outlines his approach to blending classical, jazz, and pop music elements for the show.

“We have a collaborative approach to picking both the classical and other contemporary music selections, as well as blending or ‘mashing’ them together,” he says.

Bejerano detailed the musical selections, noting that the event will feature works by composers such as Mozart, Ravel, Stravinsky, Chopin, and Gershwin alongside contemporary tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and Sly and the Family Stone.

“The music of our youth will one day become the music of our past, and thus, the popular music we feature from today will one day be the sounds of these students’ past,” he says. Bejerano further emphasizes that the music is designed “to create a special vibe for each poem,” ensuring that the powerful spoken word performances remain at the forefront.

Randy Valdez / Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion Teo Castellanos, an independent actor, writer, and director with over 30 years of experience returns to direct Piano Slam.

Piano Slam combines classical and contemporary elements in a way that aligns with Dranoff 2 Piano Fusion’s broader mission to bring together different cultural expressions through the arts, according to Cardenas.

“Piano Slam . . . gives them a voice they didn’t know they had” while also providing “valuable exposure of classical music to young people who have never experienced it or who have had little appreciation for it until now.”

To the student performing, Castellanos advises, “Dig. Dig into your soul. Express yourself to your fullest capability. Never mind being judged. Do you, and have fun doing it.”

WHAT: Piano Slam 2025

WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 23

WHERE: Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

COST: Free with reservation; $80 VIP Seating and After Party

INFORMATION:​ (305) 572-9900 or www.Dranoff2Piano.org