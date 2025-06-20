In the face of funding cuts, City Theatre's 'Summer Shorts' takes a swipe at Florida politics

'If you can't beat 'em, mock 'em!'

That's the rallying cry from Miami-based City Theatre, which is going up this month with a scaled-down version of its popular 'Summer Shorts' festival.

Now in it's 29th year, 'Summer Shorts' usually runs for about three weeks, offering audiences an eclectic mix of short-form plays, monologues and musicals. But this year, City Theatre was forced to cut it down to just four shows.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed all $32 million in state arts and culture grants and City Theatre — like many other stages in South Florida — got hit hard.

Nonetheless, City Theatre is promising that this year's edition will be a loud and funny response to getting defunded.

"We gravitated toward joy," says City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret Ledford. "To be joyful in diversity, to be joyful in resistance and resilience — that is truly the opposite of oppression."

City Theatre is teaming up with another Miami-based company, Villain Theatre, for this year's 'Summer Shorts.'

It will be emcee'd by an outlandish host, the fictional Rhonda Sanchez (Get it? if you don't, read that name aloud and you will), played by actress Jannelys Santos.

IF YOU GO

What: City Theatre presents the Summer Shorts Festival

(In collaboration with Villain Theater)

20 Short plays over four shows

When: Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 29, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sandrell Rivers Theater

6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Information: citytheatre.com.