NAMI Miami-Dade’s Reel Minds Film Festival returns to spark dialogue on mental health

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Miami-Dade County is bringing back the "Reel Minds Mental Health Film Festival" for its sixth year on Saturday, at the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center.

The festival is set to use “the power of film to raise awareness and spark dialogue around mental health," say NAMI officials.

The event will showcase nine short films from international directors that delve into diverse mental health challenges, including “suicide, depression, eating disorders, and athlete mental struggles,” while emphasizing “the vital role of family and community in healing.”

Joining the festival will be Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson. He will be featured in "Panel 1 — Under Pressure: Mental Health Challenges Faced by Young Adults" — at 2:15 p.m., alongside University of Miami professor Rafal Sokolowski, who is program director at MFA Motion Pictures.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of advocates and community leaders and will include remarks from local officials, including Miami Commissioner Christine King, Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who is also a candidate for the city of Miami. County,

This year, NAMI Miami-Dade will introduce the Chrysalis Award, which will honor “the film that best embodies the spirit of recovery and resilience.”

IF YOU GO

What: Reel Minds Film Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter, Miami, FL 33137. Tickets start at $15. Parking is free.

More information at Bit.ly/NAMIReelMinds2025.