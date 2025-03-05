Bea Lunardini | Fresh Take Florida
A Gainesville police officer stopped Felipe Zapata Velásquez, 27, on March 28 driving near the UF football stadium and ticketed him because his sedan’s registration had expired in July 2024 and his driver’s license had expired in 2023, according to court records.
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to repeal some provisions in the legislation signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott three weeks after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at his Parkland high school. The governor raised the prospect during his State of the State speech Tuesday.