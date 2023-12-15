With higher Christmas tree prices, is an artificial tree an option?

As Christmas approaches, for many the first signs of the season are the roadside tents that pop up for Christmas tree sales.

Shoppers seeking that perfect pine for this holiday season may face a bit of sticker shock. Christmas trees aren’t immune from inflation, and prices are up for 2023.

Tree shopper Hernan Luce, looking at the trees at Jack’s Christmas Trees in Miami Gardens, has expressed her concern – and thoughts about options. With the rise of inflation, tree shoppers like Luce are hesitant to put their money towards a live tree knowing that by the end of the month, it is going to be thrown away.

“I think this year I am going to get an artificial tree because it makes more sense financially,” Luce said.

Tree prices across the country are up roughly 10% from 2022, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, which tracks tree prices.

Consumers should expect to find a typical live Christmas tree priced between $80 and $100, said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association.

Jack’s Christmas Trees on NW 57th Ave in Miami Gardens specializes in Fraser fir trees. Prices increases haven’t deterred too many buyers, said employee Jon Card.

“Given the price of everything, our customers have been understanding why the prices are the way they are,” Card said.

Some people will opt for artificial trees, Warner said, but those are even more expensive, although they can be reused.

“With the survey we did in 2023, 27% purchased artificial Christmas trees in ranges of $200-$400. Which depends on the producer, retailer, size, shape, and if it came pre-lit,” Warner said.

At Bella Christmas Trees off of Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura, tree seller Jim Basi said tree prices are up as much as 20 percent. For a 3 to 4 foot tree, the starting price is $80, while 20 footers start at $127 and up.

“Expenses are up so high suppliers are charging more money,” Basi said.

Many factors have led to higher prices: and it’s not just inflation. The weather has been a factor as well.

“Gas plays a huge part because that is how the trees get to their destinations,” Warner said.

