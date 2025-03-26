Small business grant aims to revitalize Miami's Liberty City

A project spearheaded by Chairwoman and District 5 Commissioner Christine King will soon allow Liberty City small businesses to apply for a grant of up to $10,000.

“The grant is designed to support small business growth and investment, help businesses improve their properties, making the area more attractive and encourage innovation by providing funds for equipment and technology,” King said.

The City of Miami Commission on March 13 approved $300,000 to support up to 30 small companies in District 5, which includes Liberty City, Wynwood and the upper east side.

According to an agenda item, eligibility requirements include not having received any public assistance within the year before the application date, being a business registered with the State of Florida before Sept. 1, 2019, having four or fewer employees, and being up to date on all city financial commitments.

Funding for the grant comes from District 5’s portion of the Miami for Everyone Fund.

“The grant has been approved and is pending administrative preparations to begin accepting applications,” King said.

Information regarding the application will be available soon. Interested candidates can follow King on social media at @iamchristineking, visit miami.gov or give them a call at 305-960-2964.

King said the City Commission continues to explore other financing sources. Future award cycles might be feasible if more funds become available.

This story was originally published in the Key Biscayne Independent, a WLRN News partner.