Closed Captioning Certificate - Attachment A

List of WLRN Programs

A Call to Serve: Florida Jews and the U.S. Military

A Century in the Sun: Henry Flagler & The Making Of Modern Florida All In The Same Boat: Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors

All Shook Up: Miami’s Glory Days of Music

Backyard Beekeepers

Baldo: Inside the Life of a Comic Book Creator

Big Cypress National Preserve: Bald Eagles

Big Cypress National Preserve: Black Bears

Big Cypress National Preserve: Florida Deer

Big Cypress National Preserve: Panthers

Big Cypress National Preserve: Snakes

Boca Raton: The Secret Weapon That Won World War II

Case of the Clinking Brassieres

Cat’s Cradle

Child Sexual Abuse: Out of Darkness, Into Light

Conquering The Dragon: Breast Cancer Survivors Race for Life

Deep City: The Birth of the Miami Sound

Discover South Florida

ENERTIPS

Florida Snapshot: Clark Gable

Florida Snapshot: Amelia Earhart

Florida Snapshot: Rosie the Elephant

Florida Snapshot: Jackie Gleason

Florida Snapshot: Gators

Hecho a Mano: Creativity in Exile

Hialeah Speedway: No Guts, No Glory

Hometown Hero: The Captain Winston Scott Story

I Danced for the Angel of Death – The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story

Instruments of Change

Journey to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Key West: Bohemia in the Tropics

Key West Wreckers

Muhammad Ali: Made in Miami

Museum of Murder and Mayhem

Nixon’s the One: The ’68 Election

Oceans of Pink

Out of Darkness, Into Light: Child Sexual Abuse

Parrots in Peril: Miami’s Wild Macaws

Plastic Paradise: A Swingin’ Trip Through America’s Polynesian Obsession

Plight of The Plume Birds

Predictions of An Assassination

Prohibition and the South Florida Connection

Ralph Munroe’s Barnacle: Centerpiece of a Legacy

Rising Tide: A Story of Miami Artists

Spoken Word: A Letter to My Daughter by Poet Sophia Liautaud

Spoken Word: History Shouldn’t Be A Mystery by Gary Allen Poet

Spoken Word: I’m Not Three-Fifths Of A Person by Trinity Wade

Spoken Word: Kings Men by Sarahra Peterson

Spoken Word: Liberte by Lysz Flo

Spoken Word: Poems Like These by Darius V Daughtry

Spoken Word: Racism Is Dead by Keto Matthews

Spoken Word: The Breaths of Our Skin by Poet Christell Roach

Stiltsville: Generations on the Flats

Stories from the Overseas Highway

Streets of Wynwood

Ten Thousand Islands

The 305 Goes 007

The First Miamians

The Man Who Built Miami Beach

The Fort of The River

The Life of Bill Baggs

Treblinka’s Last Witness

Troubled Waters: A Turtle’s Tale

VIVA Mango

Weird Florida: On the Road Again

Weird Florida: Roads Less Traveled

When Liberty Burns

When We Were Shuttle

Who Killed Leno & Louise?

