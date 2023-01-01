Closed Captioning Certificate - Attachment A
List of WLRN Programs
A Call to Serve: Florida Jews and the U.S. Military
A Century in the Sun: Henry Flagler & The Making Of Modern Florida All In The Same Boat: Stories of Breast Cancer Survivors
All Shook Up: Miami’s Glory Days of Music
Backyard Beekeepers
Baldo: Inside the Life of a Comic Book Creator
Big Cypress National Preserve: Bald Eagles
Big Cypress National Preserve: Black Bears
Big Cypress National Preserve: Florida Deer
Big Cypress National Preserve: Panthers
Big Cypress National Preserve: Snakes
Boca Raton: The Secret Weapon That Won World War II
Case of the Clinking Brassieres
Cat’s Cradle
Child Sexual Abuse: Out of Darkness, Into Light
Conquering The Dragon: Breast Cancer Survivors Race for Life
Deep City: The Birth of the Miami Sound
Discover South Florida
ENERTIPS
Florida Snapshot: Clark Gable
Florida Snapshot: Amelia Earhart
Florida Snapshot: Rosie the Elephant
Florida Snapshot: Jackie Gleason
Florida Snapshot: Gators
Hecho a Mano: Creativity in Exile
Hialeah Speedway: No Guts, No Glory
Hometown Hero: The Captain Winston Scott Story
I Danced for the Angel of Death – The Dr. Edith Eva Eger Story
Instruments of Change
Journey to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Key West: Bohemia in the Tropics
Key West Wreckers
Muhammad Ali: Made in Miami
Museum of Murder and Mayhem
Nixon’s the One: The ’68 Election
Oceans of Pink
Out of Darkness, Into Light: Child Sexual Abuse
Parrots in Peril: Miami’s Wild Macaws
Plastic Paradise: A Swingin’ Trip Through America’s Polynesian Obsession
Plight of The Plume Birds
Predictions of An Assassination
Prohibition and the South Florida Connection
Ralph Munroe’s Barnacle: Centerpiece of a Legacy
Rising Tide: A Story of Miami Artists
Spoken Word: A Letter to My Daughter by Poet Sophia Liautaud
Spoken Word: History Shouldn’t Be A Mystery by Gary Allen Poet
Spoken Word: I’m Not Three-Fifths Of A Person by Trinity Wade
Spoken Word: Kings Men by Sarahra Peterson
Spoken Word: Liberte by Lysz Flo
Spoken Word: Poems Like These by Darius V Daughtry
Spoken Word: Racism Is Dead by Keto Matthews
Spoken Word: The Breaths of Our Skin by Poet Christell Roach
Stiltsville: Generations on the Flats
Stories from the Overseas Highway
Streets of Wynwood
Ten Thousand Islands
The 305 Goes 007
The First Miamians
The Man Who Built Miami Beach
The Fort of The River
The Life of Bill Baggs
Treblinka’s Last Witness
Troubled Waters: A Turtle’s Tale
VIVA Mango
Weird Florida: On the Road Again
Weird Florida: Roads Less Traveled
When Liberty Burns
When We Were Shuttle
Who Killed Leno & Louise?