Fascist-leaning Trump's rivals risk hypocrisy by calling him a fascist

COMMENTARY Donald Trump certainly leans fascist — but outright calling him a fascist risks insulting actual fascists' victims, just as equating Kamala Harris with communist dictators insults theirs.

As this wretched presidential election draws to an end, former President Donald Trump’s opponents are now openly uttering what they once refrained from calling him: a fascist.

But as much as I too am appalled by Trump’s sociopathic rhetoric and behavior, I can’t join them.

Back in June, the political action committee Mad Dog PAC put up a billboard on the Palmetto Expressway that said, in Spanish, “No to Dictators. No to Trump.” For emphasis, it pasted Trump’s mug opposite that of the late Cuban despot Fidel Castro.

I didn’t agree with the billboard then. And I don’t agree with it now — even though, as it appears an alarmingly good bet that Trump will win the presidency again, it’s now widely acceptable to fire the f-word his way, as Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, did this week.

I certainly don’t mean to defend Trump and his fascist odor. Like his Mussolini-esque musings about unleashing the military on his enemies if he wins. His Hitler-esque rants about immigrants “poisoning” America’s blood. His Franco-esque warnings, via the dystopian Project 2025 manual we know he’ll follow, about making our democratic institutions submit to his narcissistic whims.

It’s just that I can’t bring myself — so far — to call it more than that: warnings. For all his juvenile autocratic bluster, Trump was not a dictator during his first presidency. And I have another good reason for not yet equating him with Mussolini — or Castro, as Mad Dog's billboard did:

Until Trump does prove himself that kind of ruler — something I acknowledge is eminently possible — labeling him as such risks issuing an insult to the victims of Mussolini, Hitler, Franco and all of history's other genuinely fascist tyrants.

I’d be a tad hypocritical if I did brand him as a fascist. I've slammed right-wingers for smearing Democrats, including Harris, as Marxist-communist dictators in the mold of Castro, Stalin or Maduro, which only trivializes the real suffering those tyrants wrought.

I have no compunction about calling out Trump or any government leader who drives in authoritarianism’s direction — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has turned that way so often he’s run out of power steering fluid — but I do try to think twice about definitively, unequivocally declaring them totalitarians the way, say, Amnesty International would define it.

Boomerang target

Because, otherwise, I might as well paint a boomerang target on my forehead. By hanging highway billboards that flatly if not falsely say, “Trump is Castro. Trump is Hitler,” I’m simply handing Trump and DeSantis and their supporters a juicier invitation to keep witch-hunting anyone they want to cast as godless Bolsheviks.

X An AI-generated meme depicting Vice President Kamala Harris as a communist dictator, promoted by Trump supporters including billionaire Elon Musk.

It helps them normalize the witch-hunting. And that’s the last thing we need in South Florida, where these days so many candidates win office precisely by proclaiming their rivals socialistas just because they don’t adhere to the MAGA dogma that Trump is God’s vicar on earth.

Just as important, as the vilification of the so-called socialistas has become default procedure, it’s also hardened sympathy for — if not glorification of — right-wing autocrats around the hemisphere and the world.

Take the grandstanding event that Miami’s Republican U.S. Rep.’s Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez hosted here this week to denounce leftist Honduran President Xiomara Castro.

I’ll be first in line to criticize Honduras’ leader. She’s turned out to be just one more old-school Latin lefty who coddles left-wing dictatorships in the region, like Venezuela’s, while indulging corruption at home.

But what Salazar and Gimenez conveniently left out of their anti-socialista schtick was their irresponsible silence about Xiomara Castro’s right-wing predecessor, Juan Orlando Hernández. Last March, after he’d been extradited to the U.S., a federal jury in New York convicted Hernández for essentially selling Honduras to violent drug trafficking cartels.

Hernández’s crimes — including a corruption scheme that pillaged $350 million from Honduras’ healthcare system — were an open secret in Washington during his presidency. But the likes of Salazar and Gimenez didn’t dare rebuke him. Doing so would have undermined their Miami vote-gathering motto: anything liberal is diabolical, anything conservative is divine.

That’s not the kind of facile thinking those who oppose Trump’s fascist leanings want to fall into.

But they risk it now by calling him a fascist outright.

