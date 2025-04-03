Rubio did it right in the Caribbean. Please, Trump, don't make it wrong

COMMENTARY In Guyana, the Trump administration finally offered hemispheric partnership instead of extortion — and rattled China. Now, if President Trump can just resist trashing that vibe. Any bets?

Amid the bizarre bullying President Trump 2.0 has inflicted on our neighbors — backstabbing tariffs against Canada and Mexico, sophomoric threats to seize Greenland and the Panama Canal — the one thing his administration has done right in this hemisphere got scant notice last week.

On his Caribbean tour, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped in Guyana and did photo ops that for a change left America’s chief rival for influence in the Americas — China — rattled instead of rejoicing.

The only question now is if — when? — Trump will spoil that success, too.

Small Guyana has a large treasure of oil, potentially billions of barrels. Guyana’s next-door neighbor, Venezuela, claims it is the rightful owner of that crude. That’s because Venezuela insists a 19th-century border treaty swindled it out of territory that constitutes more than two-thirds of Guyana, an area that would include the offshore oil find.

The issue is being heard in the U.N.’s International Court of Justice. But Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro keeps rattling sabers. Last month he had a warship steam into Guyanese waters and harass an oil vessel. He’s trying to hold an election inside the disputed territory that would establish a Venezuelan governor there.

So in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital, Rubio and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali struck an agreement: in exchange for giving the U.S. “preferential treatment” to participate in Guyanese oil production and exportation, the U.S. will defend Guyana against any Venezuelan threats.

Rubio said it would be “a very bad day” for Maduro should he invade Guyana.

That alliance has communist China unusually unnerved.

During Rubio's Caribbean tour, we finally saw the Trump administration aim its diplomatic guns at something other than its own foot.

Shortly after Rubio’s visit, China’s embassy in Georgetown fired off a defensive, what-about-us? statement asserting that “China has participated fully in the biggest economic and social transformation in the history of Guyana,” citing all the infrastructure projects it’s financed there.

Anyone who’s watched China leverage its massive Belt and Road Initiative largesse into massive PR for its totalitarian agenda around the world — especially in Latin America and the Caribbean — had to smile at seeing Beijing caught flat-footed in this hemisphere.

That’s especially true because, since Trump took office again in January, he’s given this hemisphere nothing but reasons to embrace Beijing.

Beijing hissy fit

He’s brutishly pledged to take the Panama Canal from Panama — ironically, because he says China has too much presence there. He's promised to turn Canada into a U.S. state. He's guaranteed he’ll acquire the mineral-rich and strategically located Danish territory of Greenland.

ExxonMobil U.S. oil firm ExxonMobil's oil vessel Liza Destiny, which a Venezuelan warship harassed in Guyanese waters last month.

But in Guyana, we finally saw the Trump administration aim its diplomatic guns at something other than its own foot.

Instead of waving American military protection as a form of extortion, à la Ukraine — “Gee, President Ali, it’d be a shame if Venezuelan soldiers stormed your border because you didn’t gift ownership of a large share of that oil to Uncle Sam” — Rubio offered it as part of a geopolitical partnership.

And one would hope, after seeing China’s hissy fit, that the Trump administration now realizes, for example, that more U.S. involvement in projects like the ports, roads and bridges that Belt and Road has been building incessantly in this hemisphere is the way to go.

Former Guyanese diplomat Wesley Kirton , who today heads the Guyanese-American Chamber of Commerce in Miami, told me he hopes Rubio’s “kinder and gentler” Caribbean outing signals a Trump trend in that direction.

“If the U.S. wants to retain the confidence and esteem and friendship of people in Latin America and the Caribbean,” Kirton said, “the U.S. must come back to the position it held” before China’s incursion in the hemisphere — “and that includes more U.S. private sector investment.”

Good advice. But then, we’re talking about Donald Trump. The guy who’s slapping onerous import duties on the whole world because he thinks the whole world is out to “screw” America.

So the fear — including among critics of Ali’s deal with Rubio — is that Trump will in fact eventually demand not just U.S. investment in Guyanese oil but possession of it. Or that he’ll compel Guyana to house some of the thousands of migrants Trump’s deporting.

Or that, if Guyana doesn’t play by his erratic rules, he’ll start talking about the country as the 51st U.S. state.

“That would be outrageous,” Kirton said.

No. That would be Trump.

