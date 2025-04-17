Christianist Cruelty: Trump, Bukele remind us what Jesus would not do

COMMENTARY The tradition of preaching Christianity while practicing cruelty saw a resurrection this Holy Week when the U.S. and Salvadoran presidents doubled down on Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Across Latin America this Easter weekend, Christians will commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection by indulging in a passion Jesus preached passionately against: cruelty.

They’ll burn, hang, stomp and spit on effigies of Judas Iscariot, the apostle who, according to the Bible, betrayed Jesus to the Romans for 30 pieces of silver.

The first time I watched that foul frenzy I couldn’t help thinking: TAWJWD. This Ain’t What Jesus Would Do. That sort of punitive brutality, even if it’s just performative, contradicts the humane tenets of the religion Jesus founded.

But then again, maybe I, as a Roman Catholic, should just get with the program. After all, during this Holy Week we’ve been reminded yet again that preaching Christianity while practicing cruelty is enjoying, well, a resurrection in America and the Americas, thanks to leaders like President Donald Trump and El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele.

And few things exemplify that perverse passion play more than the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man Trump and Bukele have wrongfully deported and imprisoned — and their cold-blooded refusal to right that wrong.

Let’s back up to last Sunday, Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week, when Trump took to his Truth Social pulpit and waxed pontifical about “our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ” and “God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity.”

And let’s recall Bukele once telling us: “I believe in God, in Jesus Christ. I believe in his word, I believe in his word revealed in the Holy Bible.”

You’d almost mistake Donald and Nayib for the dvout Marcellus and Demetrius in the Jesus epic The Robe.

But let’s then pivot to this past Monday, the Monday of Holy Week, when both men had an opportunity while meeting in the White House to actually emulate their lord and savior, to nod at God’s boundless love for humanity, to back up Jesus’ “word.”

The Christianist crusade sees people like Abrego Garcia not as Jesus-like humanity to be loved but as Judas-like effigies to be punished, scapegoated.

They could have acknowledged — as a Trump administration lawyer already has in federal court — that Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador, is a legal U.S. resident; that he’s married to a U.S. citizen with three U.S. citizen children, and that he has no criminal record.

They could have conceded that Abrego Garcia was mistakenly deported to Bukele’s notorious CECOT high-security prison in El Salvador last month after being accused, with no due process, of being a gang member — and after an immigration judge in 2019 had found Abrego Garcia had a "well-founded" fear of gang persecution back in El Salvador.

They could have paid proper homage to Holy Week — and to their own Christian rhetoric — and justly agreed to release Abrego Garcia and return him to his family.

Orwellian response

But instead of a gesture of Christianity, we witnessed a shocking scene of cruelty.

Murray Osorio / Via AP Kilmar Abrego Garcia

As Trump looked on in approval, Bukele — the self-proclaimed “world’s coolest dictator” — sneered at suggestions he should let Abrego Garcia out of the CECOT, which houses the same vicious Salvadoran gang members the 29-year-old Abrego Garcia was fleeing when he came to the U.S. years ago as a minor.

Bukele called the idea of freeing Abrego Garcia “preposterous.”

“How,” he asked, “can I smuggle a terrorist [back] into the United States?”

That lying, Orwellian response — Abrego Garcia is no terrorist, nor are the scores of other migrants with no criminal history whom Trump has summarily deported to El Salvador this year — is all part of Trump’s and Bukele’s retro-authoritarian belief that their law-and-order fiat is infallible.

It reflects the truly preposterous claim both bullies have made that they’re “instruments of God.”

And that’s where Christianity starts to morph into what we’ll call Christianism.

We’ve long distinguished the humane religion of Islam from the intolerant Islamism that claims to speak for it. Christianism is Islamism’s cruel cousin. It’s what drives the Christian nationalist movement that believes mean messiahs like Trump and Bukele are necessary agents who, it hopes, will return America and the West to Christian, white, heterosexual and patriarchal rule.

It’s a crusade that sees brown immigrants like Kilmar Abrego Garcia not as Jesus-like humanity to be loved, but as Judas-like effigies to be vindictively punished. To be scapegoated.

Ditto the likes of, say, transgender persons — or folks in poor countries like Lesotho whom Trump has slapped with onerous tariffs.

That’s WTBWD: What Trump and Bukele Would Do.

It’s not what Jesus would do.

