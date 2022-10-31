Dolly Parton says she likely won't tour again, but may play live from time to time

Dolly Parton, the legendary country singer, doesn't plan to go back on the road and tour — despite plans to release a new rock album.

"I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I'll do special shows here and there, now and then," Parton said in an interview with Pollstar magazine published Thursday. "Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

Parton, 76, said that at this point in her career, she prefers to not stray too far from family.

"I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband. We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen," Parton said. "I would not feel right about that."

Parton's team did not respond to requests from NPR for additional comment.

Parton's last tour was her 2016 Pure and Simple Tour that spanned more than 60 cities in the U.S. and Canada — becoming her largest North American tour in over 25 years.

Although she doesn't plan on touring, Parton's career is far from over. In the same interview, Parton confirmed she is working to create a rock album after she wraps up work on a film adaptation of the best-selling James Patterson novel "Run, Rose, Run."

"I'm gathering all that stuff and notifying a few people," Parton said. "I'm looking forward to it."

The country singer hinted that she hopes to ask artists like Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and Chris Stapleton to be featured.

The prospect of a new album comes as Parton is about to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5. Parton sought to withdraw from the nomination, saying she didn't think she had "earned that right," but the organization said she will remain in this year's ballot.

