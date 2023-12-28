Dan Scanlan | WJCT News 89.9
Person Page
-
"Symbols matter," Mayor Donna Deegan said. "By removing the Confederate monument from Springfield Park, we signal a belief in our shared humanity." But a Republican state lawmaker called the removal "tearing down history."
-
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan called the bill "another slap in the face to our Black community, which has already endured so much. It’s an overreach and unconstitutional.”
-
A Jacksonville man was arrested after a toddler was pulled alive from a parked car while he shopped. More than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.
-
WJCT radio host Melissa Ross is leaving "First Coast Connect" to serve as Donna Deegan's director of strategic initiatives and press liaison.
-
The bill sponsored by Rep. Kiyan Michael of Jacksonville imposes new restrictions on employers, hospitals and local governments.
-
Operation Safety Net seized six guns, including three assault rifles, after a tip about an armed person at Westside High School in Jacksonville.
-
The North American black bear escaped an exhibit behind the scenes and attacked a zookeeper until shot by staff, police said.
-
Overnight Tuesday, a surging ocean pushed ashore a remarkably well-preserved, 48-foot section of the wooden hull of a sailing ship that could date back...