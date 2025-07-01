David Fischer, Mike Schneider & Freida Frisaro | Associated Press
A federal judge in Miami has issued a split decision in a lawsuit about detainees’ rights at the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center in the Florida Everglades. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz dismissed part of the suit and moved the case to a different jurisdiction. He ruled that claims about detainees lacking confidential access to lawyers or hearings were moot.
Florida law enforcement agencies' cooperation with federal immigration officials is causing concerns among family members and immigrants' rights advocates that people will disappear into county jail systems.