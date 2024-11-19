Miami Gardens unveils plans for arts center

The city of Miami Gardens is gearing up to expand its footprint as an arts and cultural hub with its very own performing arts center, the construction of which would coincide with the construction of a brand new city center.

Planned for the east side of the lot adjacent to Miami Gardens City Hall, behind the parking lot, the Miami Gardens Performing Arts Center (PAC) would span approximately 74,000 square feet across three levels and offer a range of features.

The ground floor would accommodate between 1,000 and 1,220, according to city manager Cameron Benson, who gave a presentation on the PAC during the Nov. 13 Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board meeting. It would also include what Benson referred to as "The Black Box Theatre," a key component dedicated to performances for younger audiences focused on arts and cultural activities. The ground floor would also house office spaces, classrooms, and a culinary arts facility.

The second floor would include a youth center, made possible by a $1 million donation arranged by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. This floor will also feature a STEM facility, funded through the city’s $60 million General Obligation Bond program, approved by voters in 2014.

On the third floor, a mezzanine area would offer views of the cityscape.

"No matter where you are sitting, you will get a great view, regardless of any acts at the Performing Arts Center," Benson said.

Funding for the PAC has already been secured from various sources: nearly $21 million from the city itself, $26 million from Miami-Dade County via Chairman Oliver Gilbert, Wilson’s $1 million appropriation, and a verbal commitment of $2 million from Rolling Loud. An application for an additional $30 million in funding from the state of Florida is also pending. The project's total cost is expected to be around $60 million to $70 million.

Timelines

The schematic design phase for the PAC is slated to begin in the winter of 2025, with a goal of completing all construction drawings by the summer of 2026. Construction is set to start in fall 2026, with the facility expected to be completed by 2028.

Councilwoman Linda Julien was the first to voice her concerns over the timeline and it coinciding with construction of the Miami Gardens City Center. The city center is a 35-acre development located near Hard Rock Stadium within the Entertainment Overlay District (EOD). This project, which broke ground on July 22, 2024, will include two hotels, a Formula One museum, multi-family apartments, and entertainment facilities. It is scheduled for completion in 2026 at Northwest 191st Street and Northwest 27th Avenue.

Benson explained that construction of the two projects will likely overlap, but the city center is expected to open first.

Still, Julien expressed hesitation about the PAC’s proposed timeline.

“I really want to enjoy this before my second term ends in 2028,” she said.

Councilman Robert L. Stephens III also raised concerns.

“I think a year for the drawings is excessive,” he said. “I do want to see if we can consolidate the drawing process.”

Benson said that he would look into expediting the process but reminded everyone that these projects take time.

“The PAC and the Miami Gardens City Center are anticipated to have a mutually beneficial synergy where both attractions and their associated amenities will complement each other,” Benson told The Miami Times. “Our community deserves an iconic PAC in our city, where dynamic cultural events and productions can take place.”