Could a high-rise condo tower be attached to Miami's historic courthouse?

A historic courthouse that was once one of Miami’s tallest structures may soon be sold to a developer to make a high-rise condo.

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami was built between 1925 and 1928. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989, and was once believed to be the tallest municipal building in the nation.

“There's literature regarding the observation deck that had views from all four angles, saying you could even see as far as Broward County on a clear day,” said Daniel Ciraldo, former executive director of the Miami Design Preservation League.

A century of wear and tear have led to structural issues in the 27-story neoclassical building, so the county is selling the property and building a new courthouse next door.

Miami-Dade put the property out to bid last year and asked for a minimum bid of $52.3 million from any prospective buyers looking to develop the property while maintaining the historic structure. They received just one: a $52.3 million bid from GFO Investments, a high-end real estate developer.

“As the courthouse approaches its 100th year, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honor this architectural treasure while giving it a new purpose,” said Russell Galbut, managing principal of GFO Investments. "Our vision preserves its rich history while ensuring its continued relevance for future generations."

GFO-funded real estate projects in South Florida include the 51-story Gale Miami Hotel and Residences in downtown Miami and the 220-room Mondrian Hotel on Miami Beach. Galbut is a Miami Beach native and cofounder of the urban development firm Crescent Heights.

The developer recently published renderings of their proposed vision for the historic site: a glass multi-use condo tower twice the size of the courthouse abutting the existing structure. GFO Investments said through a spokesperson that builders would demolish a section of one of the courthouse’s walls and restore it to fortify the building, but otherwise not destroy any other part of it.

Florida State Library Archives / Florida Memory The Miami-Dade County Courthouse under construction in 1927. It was touted as the tallest building south of Baltimore at the time it was built.

Some preservationists like Ciraldo are not enthused with the proposal.

“I honestly at first I thought it was like an April Fool's joke or some sort of an AI meme, because here you had this luxury condo just smack up right on one of the sides of our iconic courthouse,” Ciraldo said.

The development firm said in a press release that it plans to renovate the interior of the historic courthouse while maintaining the exterior intact. The abutting residential tower will also include retail shops and a 20-foot lobby with sight lines into the courthouse.

“The proposed expansion and redevelopment will transform the nearly century-old building into a dynamic hospitality, retail and cultural destination, preserving its historical architectural integrity while securing its role as a vital economic engine for downtown Miami,” the firm wrote.

Miami-Dade County is still negotiating with GFO Investments and any proposal for the property would have to be approved by a vote of the county commission.