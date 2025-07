Residents in a Miami suburb used an ax, fire extinguisher and garden hose to rescue four people from a small plane that crashed into a tree. It was yet another mishap near a busy South Florida airport. Angelo Castillo, the mayor of Pembroke Pines, says the response Sunday night was “heroic.” But he is frustrated. Castillo says there have been more than 30 crashes in the past five years on or around North Perry Airport in Broward County.