Florida College Access Network looks to expand dual enrollment chances for underrepresented students

Community college enrollment rates have dipped 25% nationwide since 2011.

That’s according to a new report released by the Florida College Access Network (FCAN).

The network is making a case to expand dual enrollment classes to all eligible middle and high schools statewide. This lets students take college-level courses — sometimes for credit — while they’re still in middle or high school.

Dave Bush is the network’s director of research and policy. He said that students sometimes push back against higher education for multiple reasons.

“One major factor contributing to that is the short-term incentive for students to enter the workforce, and so the tightness of the labor market is driving potential students into the workforce as opposed to higher education,” Bush said.

“There are some financial issues that many students face. They might be pushing themselves up against a credit limit that would pertain to their ability to receive financial aid to complete a particular degree or program.”

The FCAN report also found that some groups of students remain underrepresented — and continue falling even further behind when it comes to dual enrollment.

The most recent national data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that Black students accounted for 14.7% of dual enrollments and Latino students for 29.9%, compared to white students, who accounted for 46.6%.

Florida College Access Network Report / U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, Civil Rights Data Collection. 2020-2021 School Year. Using a course-by-course registration basis, the data gathered shows the most recent underrepresented groups.

Bush said he believes that dual enrollment could be an advantage for those student groups that are falling behind.

“Dual enrollment provides a pathway to success for some of those underrepresented groups that might not otherwise start a pathway towards an associate's or, ultimately, a bachelor's degree,” Bush said.

He also went on to add that there are financial benefits to taking dual enrollment courses before high school graduation.

“A student who takes three dual enrollment classes in high school, roughly equivalent to 12 credits transferable to a Florida College System or State University System institution, saves about $1,000 alone,” Bush said.

The network also offers policy improvements to help impact college readiness for students, particularly underrepresented students.

“One way to do that would be through some streamlined funding from the state to provide a more uniform implementation of dual enrollment education,” Bush said. “Recognizing the importance of postsecondary education to the economic health of the state and the prosperity of its residents would also benefit the state.”

And FCAN stresses the need to address limitations on eligibility. This would require districts to specify alternative placement methods in their dual enrollment agreements.

The report also touched on multiple other policies, like enhanced advising and visibility.

Bush said that they hope to work together with Florida officials to make higher education a pathway for all students.

“Making sure that dual enrollment benefits are enjoyed by everyone is a major way to accelerate the untapped potential of dual enrollment, which has academic and financial benefits for students that has benefits for school districts and postsecondary institutions,” Bush said.

