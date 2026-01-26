Venues for Broward County's Class of 2026 graduation ceremonies not yet official

The Broward County school district is letting up on recently announced venue changes for high school graduations. The decision to go from performance arts centers to school gymnasiums for some ceremonies was meant to save on costs.

The school board made these changes without public input, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Last October, the board publicly agreed to put classes with less than 500 students in high school gyms. In December, that changed to less than 556 students, adding 8 big schools to the list, with no input.

Nova Southeastern University arena and the Hard Rock Live in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood have hosted ceremonies in previous years, but the district has not confirmed if they will be in in the mix of the five locations chosen. Each graduate will get four tickets.

"From 2016 to 2025, the cost of renting sites for graduation ceremonies has increased from $307,000 to $885,000," superintendent Howard Hepburn said at last week's school board meeting. " By utilizing our own facilities more effectively this year, we are saving approximately $500,000 annually, which allows us to reinvest those dollars directly back into classrooms, programs, and student supports."

After displeased students and parents voiced their grievances to the school board, the district said it found funding to ensure venues used for commencements be the same or similar to the ones used for the graduating Class of 2025.

"Staff will continue to collaborate with schools and engage the community as we plan for graduation venues in future years, the district said in a statement. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 and ensuring this milestone remains a meaningful and memorable experience for our students and their families."

A revised graduation schedule is planned to be shared this week, according to a district statement.

