Teacher nonpartisan oath bill postponed before first committee hearing

A bill requiring teachers to take an oath to the Florida and U.S. constitutions, and to non-partisanship, was temporarily postponed in advance of its first committee hearing Tuesday.

SB 430, sponsored by Jacksonville Republican Sen. Clay Yarborough requiring Florida College System and State University System instructors and K-12 school personnel to swear the oath, has an uncertain fate.

Yarborough told the Florida Phoenix after the Education Pre-K-12 meeting that he lacked the votes to pass the bill through the committee.

The panel comprises five Republicans, including Yarborough, and three Democrats. All senators were present.

The bill is similar to Rep. Tom Fabricio’s bill, HB 147, but goes further by requiring the oath for higher education instructors whereas Fabricio’s is limited to K-12.

Chapter 876 of Florida Statutes already requires state employees, including those serving on school boards and working for the state and county school districts and institutions of higher education, to swear that they are citizens of Florida and will support the U.S. and Florida constitutions.

Other states require oaths to federal and state constitutions, including California, Georgia, and New York. According to Encyclopedia.com, almost two-thirds of states since 1863 have adopted teacher loyalty oaths.

The House version of the bill is in the Student Academic Success Subcommittee, but not on the panel’s next meeting agenda.

This is the second week of the Legislature’s 60-day session.

The proposed oath:“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a member of the school personnel in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a member of the school in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity, and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God.”

