Florida Virtual School extends enrollment deadline

Families have until July 19, to enroll students in ninth through 12th grade in the school, and until July 26 to sign up K-8 students.

Spokesperson for Florida Virtual School, Kathryn Hodgins says a new survey from the National School Choice Awareness Foundation found 72% of families are considering private school.Hodgins said the extended deadline allows more families to consider the online option for their students, during the busy summer time.

She said enrollment at the school has remained steady with 9,722 students in the 2022-23 school year and more than 9,000 students projected for the 2023-24 school year, which is still ongoing. Enrollment projections are not yet available for the 2024-2025 school year.

FLVS launched 12 new courses for middle and high school students for the upcoming school year including an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program and world language courses like Chinese.

Under a Florida law that took effect in 2023, virtually every student in the state of Florida can apply for a voucher to attend a private or charter school. Homeschool students can also apply for the vouchers.

According to Step Up For Students, the statewide agency that distributes the vouchers, the number of students applying for vouchers this year compared to last has almost doubled.

Just this July, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a companion law into effect that will make it easier for private, charter and homeschool programs to rent or buy land from a library, community service organization, museum, performing arts venue, theater, cinema, or church for use as a school.

