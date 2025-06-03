FIU and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital launch new pediatric partnership

Medical students at Florida International University are about to get a lot more hands-on experience.

That’s after FIU and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital launched a new academic partnership. The collaboration promises the addition of more clinical pediatric training opportunities and to strengthen related research in South Florida.

FIU’s interim president Jeannette Nuñez mentioned research, clinical care and training as some of the strengths of the partnership. "It's really gonna benefit our community, our state — really the world," she added.

The partnership will expand graduate medical education programs to attract specialized physicians and support their research.

The collaboration also hopes to address the anticipated nationwide pediatric physician shortage of 13,000 doctors by 2037.

