More Florida kids attend a school of choice rather than a neighborhood public school

Central Florida Public Media | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Two best friends leave the school bus on their walk home from school.
In a first for the state, more than half of Florida's K-12 students are attending a school of choice, instead of their neighborhood zoned public school.

Nearly 1.8 million students, 51% of all K-12 students in the state, chose to attend a private, charter, home school, or magnet program instead of their neighborhood public school during the 2023-2024 school year, according to data from Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers the state's voucher program.

Education experts like University of Central Florida professor and founder of charter school the Galileo School for Gifted Learning in Seminole County Michele Gill say this trend spells trouble for traditional public schools.

Gill says fewer students at these schools means less funding, and fewer resources like certified teachers and teachers aides. Orange and Lake County Schools are just two districts in Central Florida who have already announced district-wide layoffs due to a downturn in enrollment and funding.

"You're going to see overcrowding because there's going to be less money to hire teachers. You're going to have to put more kids in classrooms, larger classrooms, less services, because you're going to have less money. The money follows the student in Florida," said Gill. 

Gill said this trend could also lead to greater segregation at public schools.

More affluent families might continue to opt to attend private schools on scholarships, leaving low-income families and families of students with disabilities at under-staffed and under-resourced traditional public schools.

"We know kids learn best when they're in diverse classrooms, because it teaches them things like empathy, compassion, and they learn from each other. But if you have kids of all the same income level, the higher income level, all with their own same people, it's not helping anybody. You're just stratifying society. It's almost like you're increasing a class-based system," said Gill.

A graphic showing school choice trends in Florida.
But Step Up for Students said it's a good thing for Florida families.

"This shift reflects a fundamental transformation in Florida's educational landscape — one where families are increasingly empowered to find the best fit for their children," the nonprofit said in a statement. "Choice is the new norm: Even attending your assigned district school has become a choice."

Both Governor Ron DeSantis and former Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. have championed the cause and attributed higher graduation rates throughout the state to school choice, along with higher parent and student satisfaction with their educational experience.

Florida ranked #1 again this year on the Parent Power Index compiled by the conservative Center for Education Reform, largely because of school choice.

In its Changing Landscapes report, which looked at the growing number of Florida families opting for school choice, Step Up found school choice programs grew by about 116,000 students during the 2023-2024 school year in Florida.

Public schools of choice, including charter schools, Florida Virtual School, magnet programs and career academies, remained the most popular choice, with four out of five students opting for this option.

Enrollment in private and home school options also showed a marked increase, with about 142,000 more students attending a private or home school as the Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options (FES-EO) and the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship (FTC) expanded eligibility for most families.

In February of this year, Step Up announced a record high in the number of applications for its school choice scholarships for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

More than 120,000 families applied for K-12 scholarships through the portal the first two days it was open, twice as many as had applied at the same time the previous year.

Check out the school choice scholarship enrollment data compiled by Step Up For Students by county for the school year that just wrapped up: 

24-25 Scholarship Enrollment By County
County
 FTC and FES-EO
 FES-UA
 PEP
 TOTAL
Alachua
 3543
 1520
 748
 5811
Baker
 148
 117
 407
 672
Bay
 954
 648
 635
 2237
Bradford
 424
 129
 147
 700
Brevard
 7215
 4350
 2402
 13967
Broward
 35046
 12013
 3017
 50076
Calhoun
 20
 32
 37
 89
Charlotte
 1108
 473
 662
 2243
Citrus
 1352
 457
 452
 2261
Clay
 1944
 1179
 921
 4044
Collier
 2915
 1206
 1075
 5196
Columbia
 1166
 386
 234
 1786
DeSoto
 544
 137
 96
 777
Dixie
 169
 71
 33
 273
Duval
 19410
 6069
 2920
 28399
Escambia
 4947
 1112
 1214
 7273
Flagler
 1408
 596
 580
 2584
Franklin
 55
 22
 25
 102
Gadsden
 768
 183
 108
 1059
Gilchrist
 215
 121
 69
 405
Glades
 92
 32
 34
 158
Gulf
 99
 14
 37
 150
Hamilton
 209
 43
 17
 269
Hardee
 94
 74
 165
 333
Hendry
 609
 99
 84
 792
Hernando
 2192
 1170
 786
 4148
Highlands
 1360
 333
 278
 1971
Hillsborough
 19697
 7083
 3764
 30544
Holmes
 97
 57
 66
 220
Indian River
 1491
 685
 665
 2841
Jackson
 326
 80
 166
 572
Jefferson
 371
 67
 76
 514
Lafayette
 72
 16
 14
 102
Lake
 5076
 2667
 1720
 9463
Lee
 6937
 2532
 1972
 11441
Leon
 2588
 1373
 630
 4591
Levy
 531
 223
 190
 944
Liberty
 7
 24
 33
 64
Madison
 187
 35
 28
 250
Manatee
 3346
 1960
 1354
 6660
Marion
 5387
 1876
 1353
 8616
Martin
 1748
 844
 628
 3220
Miami-Dade
 52394
 18842
 2304
 73540
Monroe
 544
 221
 138
 903
Nassau
 1158
 450
 627
 2235
Okaloosa
 1750
 1051
 1106
 3907
Okeechobee
 386
 146
 128
 660
Orange
 22846
 7303
 2968
 33117
Osceola
 8502
 2832
 1376
 12710
Palm Beach
 19381
 8204
 3183
 30768
Pasco
 5698
 3644
 2117
 11459
Pinellas
 12557
 3977
 1606
 18140
Polk
 11504
 5128
 2799
 19431
Putnam
 715
 201
 189
 1105
Santa Rosa
 2276
 768
 1222
 4266
Sarasota
 3272
 1321
 1436
 6029
Seminole
 6864
 3638
 1562
 12064
St. Johns
 3555
 2044
 1621
 7220
St. Lucie
 4678
 2280
 1075
 8033
Sumter
 331
 278
 242
 851
Suwannee
 830
 214
 195
 1239
Taylor
 481
 50
 59
 590
Union
 111
 47
 86
 244
Volusia
 7179
 2620
 2186
 11985
Wakulla
 189
 142
 159
 490
Walton
 761
 466
 637
 1864
Washington
 322
 73
 95
 490
TOTAL
 304151
 118048
 58958
 481157

FTC = Florida Tax Credit Scholarship

FES-EO = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Educational Options

FES-UA = Family Empowerment Scholarship for Students with Unique Abilities

PEP = Personalized Education Program

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media

Education NewsFlorida Newsflorida schoolspublic school
Danielle Prieur
