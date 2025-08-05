Public schools try to sell themselves as more students use vouchers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A decline in the number of babies being born and a boom in private school vouchers and homeschooling have combined to create an enrollment crisis for public education.

The threat is so great that some school districts are trying something that would have once seemed unthinkable.

School systems in Orlando, Florida; Newark, New Jersey; Memphis, Tennessee, and dozens of other cities and towns have hired consultants who aggressively woo parents to convince them to enroll their children in local public schools.

Brian J. Stephens has built a business around this new reality. Stephens, a political consultant based in Memphis, runs Caissa K12, a consulting firm for public school districts with the tag line “We recruit students.”

Caissa K12 has taken off, with more than 100 district clients. Its popularity illustrates some of the challenges facing public education.

Two-thirds of traditional public schools lost enrollment between 2019 and 2023, according to federal data. Low fertility rates mean that the number of children in the United States is starting to shrink. At the same time, policymakers have introduced more competition than ever, meaning many families have options beyond their neighborhood school.

Even public schools in Florida, one of only a handful of states with a growing population of children, are facing significant declines.

Families have been attracted there by the warm climate, new housing construction and the increased ability to work remotely.

They can now choose from an array of alternatives to public education. Florida has the nation’s largest school voucher program, known as a universal education savings account, and more than 400,000 Florida children now use public dollars to pay for some form of private schooling.

The program is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ larger agenda to remake education. He has attacked what he calls liberal orthodoxy in the public school curriculum and restricted what schools can teach.

In Florida, 71% of children continue to attend a district school. But that share has rapidly declined as enrollment in charter schools, homeschooling and private education increases.

Similar demographic shifts could come soon to the rest of the country. Republican-leaning states are quickly expanding access to private-school vouchers, and, in July, President Donald Trump signed into law the first national voucher program, funded by a federal tax credit. Some Democrats are urging their own party to reconsider private school choice, arguing that vouchers appeal to working-class voters.

Orange County, Florida, home to Orlando, expects a 25% drop in district kindergarten enrollment this fall, even though the county’s school-age population has grown by 5% since 2020.

Because schools are funded on a per-pupil basis, the loss of 3,000 of the district’s 200,000 students could amount to a $28 million funding decrease. The district is considering consolidating and rezoning schools. It has also hired Caissa K12 to help it recruit back families tempted by other options.

“We, ourselves, have to look at how we have not been able to tell our own story,” said Maria Vazquez, the superintendent.

Stephens of Caissa argues that school districts must offer slicker tours, better customer service and a compelling argument that they are better than the growing number of alternatives.

“The monopoly is over,” he said.

In mid-May, Caissa’s team of paid canvassers fanned out across Orange County, looking for parents. Caroline Christian, a 25-year old with a degree in marketing, set up a table at a Boys and Girls Club after-school program.

Destiny Arnold, a former police officer, looked for garden apartments with children’s bikes parked out front.

The team also visited a homeless shelter and a church preschool.

They gave parents flyers advertising the district’s arts and career-education programs. They also asked parents for their phone numbers. Caissa staff members, who can earn performance bonuses, might contact a parent 10, 20, even 30 times to prompt them to complete school-enrollment paperwork.

They urge parents to visit district schools, no matter what they’ve heard or read about them. They also try to address what Stephens argues are misconceptions about the superiority of private education.

“Take class size,” Stephens said. “There’s no solid data evidence that a smaller class size equals a better adult.”

If a child whose parent has been in touch with Caissa shows up for public school in the fall, Caissa will be paid. In Orange County, the company will earn $935 for each former student the firm attracts back to the district, about 10% of state and local per-pupil funding for that child. The company has recruited 200 students in Newark since 2022, and last year it found about 1,000 for schools in Memphis, according to the districts. Those numbers can translate into millions in revenue for schools.

Some education experts have pushed for other responses to dropping enrollment, such as closing underutilized schools.

When the Newark Board of Education debated a $277,000 contract with Caissa last year, one member, Crystal Williams, argued that paying consultants to pressure parents to come back to the district was an unwise use of funds. She said that it would divert money from students already in district classrooms.

Caissa’s work can be slow going. At the Boys and Girls Club in Orlando, one mother who asked that her name not be included, quickly rejected the suggestion that her daughter should attend her zoned school in a low-income neighborhood. The mother believed the school was rife with behavioral problems.

Caissa also conducts parent surveys for districts, which have shown that perceptions of safety and academic quality drive school-choice decisions.

“Our job is to adjust the perception,” Stephens said. “There’s always some positive stuff in every school.”

It is true that a school’s quality and its enrollment trend line do not always match up. Three-quarters of Orange County public schools earned an A or B on Florida’s school-accountability score card this year. Vazquez also touts the system’s early-childhood literacy reforms, and options for high school students to earn college credit.

Nevertheless, of 132 district elementary schools, 107 have had declining enrollment since 2020. The trend cuts across demographic divides, affecting schools in Washington Shores, a low-income neighborhood west of downtown Orlando, and Doctor Phillips, an affluent area near the Universal theme park.

Enrollment declines can push schools into a downward spiral, as funding plummets and enrichment programs are cut, driving even more families to withdraw.

It is not clear whether students who use vouchers to leave public schools tend to fare better academically. Recent studies have come to varying conclusions.

But in Florida, which offers families of all income levels $8,000 per child each year to pay for tuition, many parents seem enthusiastic about the wider array of choices they now have.

In Orlando, district leaders are trying to adapt as best they can, including by trying to access some of the voucher money themselves. This year, the district will begin accepting voucher dollars from homeschooled students, who can use the funds to pay for classes a la carte.

One of the common arguments for private school choice is that competition could force public schools to improve their offerings. And indeed, Vazquez is considering other big changes.

Many parents fear middle school, so Vazquez is exploring creating more K-8 or 6-12 schools. She is also investigating whether the district can start its own microschools built around themes attractive to parents, such as screen-free education.

Hiring Caissa was an easy add-on to her agenda, she said, since the company’s fee will be drawn from the per-pupil revenue it generates. And school administrators, she readily admitted, are not proficient at sales or marketing.

Stephens is. He calls himself “politically agnostic.” But as more states embrace vouchers, his business stands to benefit.

“I believe in choice,” he said. “If you’re going to be a good American — Republican, Democrat, whatever you want to be — then let everybody compete.”