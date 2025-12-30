Broward County schools Chief Operations Officer steps down

The Chief Operations Officer of Broward County schools, Wanda Paul, stepped down from her role Sunday, just hours after a school board member publicly demanded her resignation.

In a statement shared with WLRN and on social media, board member Adam Cervera cited “operational failures” under Paul’s leadership. That includes a $2.6 million office lease the district abruptly terminated, resulting in a lawsuit.

Cervera also cited Paul failing to attain a $125 million program meant to oversee construction on district properties. All the while Broward County Public Schools faces a budget shortfall of $60 million.

Paul’s resignation takes effect June 5, 2026. Her last day in the office will be April 3, due to accrued leave.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.