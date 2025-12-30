© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Broward County schools Chief Operations Officer steps down

WLRN Public Media | By Natalie La Roche Pietri
Published December 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
Dr. Vickie Cartwright answers questions from members of the Broward County School Board during a board meeting to pick the next superintendent on Feb. 9, 2022.
Jose A Iglesias / Miami Herald
Dr. Vickie Cartwright answers questions from members of the Broward County School Board during a board meeting to pick the next superintendent on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Chief Operations Officer of Broward County schools, Wanda Paul, stepped down from her role Sunday, just hours after a school board member publicly demanded her resignation.

In a statement shared with WLRN and on social media, board member Adam Cervera cited “operational failures” under Paul’s leadership. That includes a $2.6 million office lease the district abruptly terminated, resulting in a lawsuit.

Cervera also cited Paul failing to attain a $125 million program meant to oversee construction on district properties. All the while Broward County Public Schools faces a budget shortfall of $60 million.

Paul’s resignation takes effect June 5, 2026. Her last day in the office will be April 3, due to accrued leave.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Education
Natalie La Roche Pietri
Natalie La Roche Pietri is the education reporter at WLRN.
See stories by Natalie La Roche Pietri
More On This Topic