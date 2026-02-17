House committee moves proposal that could add more nuclear power to Florida’s energy resources

A Florida House committee has advanced a proposal that could ultimately add more nuclear power to the state’s energy portfolio.

Under the measure (HB 1461), sponsored by Rep. Monique Miller, R-Palm Bay, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) would gain power to regulate advanced nuclear reactors (ANRs). The bill would require several state agencies to create certifications for laboratories using nuclear materials for research and testing.

Advocates argue advanced reactors promise greater safety, quicker deployment, and less cost than traditional nuclear generation. However, the technology has not yet been implemented in the United States. One energy company is building such an advanced nuclear reactor in Tennessee — the only one in the country at this time.

There are four main types of advanced nuclear reactors, according to the U.S. Department of Energy:

Advanced small modular water-cooled reactors (SMRs), which use water as a coolant and are smaller than a traditional light water reactor.

Liquid metal-cooled fast reactors use sodium or lead as a coolant instead of water, allowing the coolant to operate at higher temperature and lower pressures.

Gas-cooled reactors use flowing gas for cooling and are designed for higher temperatures.

Molten salt reactors use molten fluoride or chloride salts as coolant.

The Florida Legislature passed a measure in 2024 calling for the PSC to evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of using nuclear power and to research ways to encourage use of such technologies at military installations in partnership with public utilities. That report was issued in June 2025.

Approximately 73% of Florida’s electricity generation comes from natural gas power plants, 11% comes from nuclear power plants, 7% from renewable sources, and 5% from coal, according to the PSC.

Miller’s proposal passed unanimously in the House Budget Committee, with no debate or discussion. It has one more committee stop before reaching the House floor. Its Senate companion, SB 1696, has yet to be heard in any committee.

