Shorebird nesting season is underway in Florida

February marks the beginning of shorebird and seabird nesting season throughout the state of Florida, so it’s important to protect the birds and their eggs.

The birds lay their eggs directly on the sand at the beach, so they are completely exposed and easy to miss, said Susie Derheimer who is a coastal environmental specialist with Charlotte County.

Charlotte and other Florida counties mark nesting areas with line fencing. Derheimer asks that people do not go near a nest in case some eggs are found outside of it.

"If you are near a nesting area, birds will become agitated, you’re too close, you need to move away," Derheimer said. "Certain birds will divebomb you, so you will know for sure you are disturbing the birds.

Other birds can be a bit more passive, and they will do what Derheimer said is called a broken wing display where they will feign injury.

"It looks like they’re injured and they’ll try to draw you away from the nest," she said. "So if you see a bird acting like its wing is broken, it’s a plover, you are near a nest and it’s trying to draw you away.”

Dogs are considered predators by shorebirds. Wildlife experts advise owners from bringing their dogs to the beach, even on a leash. Nesting season ends on August 31.

If you’d like to help the shorebirds, go to Florida Shorebird Alliance.

