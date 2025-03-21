Floridians are applying for funds to elevate their flood-risk homes at state-run info sessions

Floridians impacted by flooding are getting financial help from the state to lift their homes, and Hernando County held a few information sessions this week to help explain it to residents.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is using federal grants to take on about 75% of the cost to raise residents' homes through the Elevate Florida program.

At the Weeki Wachee Area Club, a program presenter said they're also offering reconstruction, demolition and wind mitigation.

"This is the first time that the state has taken charge and kind of made themselves the pioneers of something this big," she said.

The FDEM did not allow WUSF to use the presenter’s name because she wasn’t an “official spokesperson.”

The state said the benefits of participating in this program include reducing insurance premiums and increasing property values.

To apply, you have to be over 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, the legal residential property owner, and able to contribute up to 25% of the total project cost. Homes owned by companies do not qualify for the program.

The presenter said if people don’t have the money for their share in savings, they can apply for a Small Business Administration loan or a Home Equity Line of Credit.

And those who currently have policies with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) may be eligible to receive about $30,000 through the Increased Cost of Compliance grant, although it is income-based.

To close out an Elevated Florida project, participants are required to get and keep NFIP coverage for the entire life of the structure.

Right now, Elevate Florida has about $400 million to work with through two federal grants: the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and the Flood Mitigation Assistance Swift Current.

So far, more than 5,500 households across 53 Florida counties have applied. Primary residences are going to be prioritized, so if you’re trying to lift your second home or rental property, you might be in back of the line.

The presenter said it could be about six to eight months before residents start to see construction.

”I, personally, don't see too much construction happening before the start of this next hurricane season because we'll still kind of be in that approval phase,” she said. “But you know, once the storm season passed, they'll just pick right up where they left off, assuming no further damage.”

Jessica Meszaros / WUSF About 12 people sat in the audience Tuesday at Weeki Wachee Area Club for the Elevate Florida presentation.

Resident Jackie Busch of Wisconsin was at the event with her husband. They applied to lift their Hernando Beach home, which was submerged in 4 feet of storm surge during Hurricane Helene.

“Once you've been through it, you can never not expect it to come again, so we're going to always live in fear of the next one,” Busch said.

“As hurricanes get worse and they're more destructive, we've got to look at how to protect our home.”

Busch’s husband, David, said he's concerned about the political climate in Washington, and questioned if the federal government could potentially pull the funding mid-construction.

"Just the sustainability of staying with it. And if you're approved, are you going to finish the project or stop halfway through?" he said.

The state did not have a direct answer to Busch's question, but he and his wife are moving forward anyway.

The application process is open right now without a deadline for submission, as of yet.

Residents can apply on the Elevate Florida Portal. There’s also a contact center with the phone number 877-ELEV8FL (877-353-8835), or email info@elevatefl.org.

You can also follow the FDEM’s Facebook page for upcoming Elevate Florida workshops.

One thing to be mindful of is scammers: no Elevate Florida personnel will show up to your house unless you have a scheduled appointment.

The presenter said your case manager is going to be the only person you communicate with until you get in front of an inspector or the contractor.

