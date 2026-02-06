Water shortage warnings issued for Miami-Dade and the Keys

Ongoing worrisome drought conditions across South Florida prompted water managers to issue a water shortage warning for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties on Friday.

With less than four inches of rain since November, the South Florida Water Management District said water levels in the Biscayne Aquifer have fallen dramatically. In some places, levels are the lowest in more than a decade, which can increase the risk of saltwater intrusion in freshwater supplies.

"Without conservation, water supplies over the remainder of the dry season may not be available to meet the present and anticipated requirements of water users while also protecting the water resources from serious harm," Friday's order said.

Florida Division of Forestry The lower half of the state remained in severe drought conditions on this week, with less than four inches of rain in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties since November.

The order stops short of issuing mandatory restrictions, but warned restrictions could follow if conditions worsen.

The lower half of the state, from St. Lucie and Manatee counties south to the Keys, currently remain in severe drought conditions. Miami-Dade and Monroe fall under extreme conditions on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index that measure moisture levels in soil. In the Everglades, drought levels on Thursday neared the top of the index.

Under voluntary rules, lawn watering is limited to twice a week on a rotating schedule. Local rules can be found here.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

