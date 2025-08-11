Two Florida panther kittens killed in Collier County. Twelve deaths to date

Two Florida panther kittens were reported killed in Collier County, bringing the number of panthers killed to 12 since the start of they year, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Monday.

The remains of two, sibling, 3.5 month-old, female Florida panther kittens were found Sunday on Davis Blvd. in Collier County, said FWC officials, who believe both died following a vehicle collision.

Vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers, said FWC officials, who encourage motorists to slow down and observe all posted speed limits, especially in panther zones. They are in place in several counties across South Florida and coincide with areas where panthers are known to cross.

“It breaks my heart to learn that Florida has lost two more panthers, female kittens who should’ve been allowed to survive, have kittens of their own and expand our sole, struggling population,” Jason Totoiu,

a Winter Haven-based attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, told WLRN in a statement.

“These wildlife deaths can be reduced if state lawmakers invest in wildlife crossings that give panthers a better chance at survival. I hope the kittens’ tragic deaths are a wake-up call to finally act," he added.

Florida panthers are native to the state, with the majority of panthers found south of Lake Okeechobee. Florida panthers are listed as an Endangered species under the federal Endangered Species Act. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population, according to FWC officials.

FWC officials ask anyone who spots an injured, sick or dead panther, to report it to the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

To learn more about Florida panthers and the FWC’s work to conserve the species, visit MyFWC.com/Panther.

