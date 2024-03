Ernesto Sagás | The Conversation

Dr. Ernesto Sagás is Professor of Ethnic Studies at Colorado State University. He has a Ph.D. in political science from University of Florida with a concentration in Latin American studies. Dr. Sagás is the author of Race and Politics in the Dominican Republic, as well as articles on race and politics, democracy and authoritarianism, immigration policies, and other topics. In addition, he has co-edited three books: The Dominican People: A Documentary History; Dominican Migration: Transnational Perspectives; and Dominican Politics in the Twenty First Century: Continuity and Change. He is also a political analyst for Univisión Colorado, commenting on issues ranging from U.S. domestic politics and elections to foreign affairs, and he is frequently interviewed by local, national, and international media outlets in both English and Spanish. During 2022, Dr. Sagás was a Fulbright U.S. scholar in La Paz, Bolivia. Currently, he is working on a book about democracy and authoritarianism in the Hispanic Caribbean.