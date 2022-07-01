FRIENDS OF WLRN, INC. AS MEDIA MANAGER OF WLRN PUBLIC MEDIA

PURPOSE

The Corporation is organized and shall be operated exclusively for charitable and educational purposes, which purposes include: (1) to provide assistance to noncommercial publicly supported broadcasting in South Florida, including broadcast properties licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such broadcast property for so long as such broadcast property is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (2) to provide assistance to the provision of educational and instructional television material to schools for education; (3) to operate and manage noncommercial educational radio stations and televisions stations licensed to the School Board of Miami-Dade County Florida or licensed to or managed by the Corporation, in the case of each such station for so long as such station is eligible to receive grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; (4) to improve the adaptability, creativity, and efficiency of such broadcast operations and to improve the programming capabilities of such stations; (5) to propose, plan, develop, acquire, purchase, lease, prepare, distribute, license, and otherwise make available radio and television programs to be broadcast by such station(s) or by other noncommercial networks, systems, and broadcast facilities; (6) to lease, purchase, acquire, own, order, have, use, contract for, and to otherwise obtain, arrange for, and provide technical equipment for the transmission of educational programs; (7) to establish and maintain services for the promotion and circulation of educational radio and television programs on electronic media; and (8) for any other lawful purpose consistent with the foregoing.

MISSION

The Mission of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to provide information, entertainment, and learning services with a commitment to excellence in serving local, national and international communities.

VISION

The Vision of WLRN Public Radio and Television is to be the most trusted, valued, and supported public media organization in South Florida.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Joseph Goldstein, Chair | Managing Partner, Shutts & Bowen LLP – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Richard Rampell, Vice Chair | Retired Partner, International CPA firm – Palm Beach, FL

Robert McGrath, Treasurer | Principal, Robert E. McGrath CPA, LLC – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Cheryl Wilke, Secretary | Partner, Lewis Brisbois - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kearey O. Wan | Shareholder, Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson – Miami, FL

Jaime Ortega | EVP & Regional Group Manager, First Horizon Bank – Miami, FL

Daniel Patrick O'Connell | Retired, Investment Banker - Miami, FL

Lydia Harrison | Circle of Friends Member & Internship Sponsor - Miami, FL

Sidney Lazard | Retired, Journalist & Financier - Miami, FL

Benjamin Olive | Olive, Judd, P.A. Partner - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Darren Stokes | EVP Human Resources, Rick Case Enterprises - Sunrise, FL

Mari Tere Rojas | District 6 Member, Miami Dade County Public School Board - Miami, FL

John LaBonia | CEO

Sheila Reinken | COO

Emeritus Board Members

Michael N. Kreitzer, Chair Emeritus | Shareholder | Greenberg Traurig, LLP - Miami, FL