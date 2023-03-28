Proposal to make Holocaust Remembrance Day an official state holiday clears Senate committee

Palm Beach Democratic Senator Lori Berman wants to create a state holiday for the Holocaust. A bill moving through that chamber would designate January 27th as an observance for the millions of victims.

No arguments were made against SB 832 as it swept through a Senate Education Committee with unanimous support Monday.

“Over the past years we have seen a rise in antisemitism, especially throughout the entire country and even here in Florida," said Berman. "This bill aims to ensure that our students and the public at large will take to heart the lessons learned from the holocaust and how antisemitism continues to negatively impact our state.”

Berman’s bill also puts new rules in place for how schools teach about the holocaust. If passed, Florida’s public schools would have to annually certify and provide evidence to the state that they have provided instruction about the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and its harmful effects.

