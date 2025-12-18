Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer launches bid for Congress, challenging US Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Three-term Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer officially announced on Thursday his candidacy as a Republican for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz.

In an Instagram post, Singer, a business attorney who has led Boca Raton since 2018, said he wants to bring "America First" conservative principles to Washington. He said flipping the 23rd district — which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties— is key to keeping Republicans in command of the U.S. House.

"It’s official: I’m running for Congress in FL’s 23rd district," Singer announced via social media. "As an America First conservative, I know this seat is critical to win a GOP House majority in November 2026."

During his tenure as mayor, Singer has focused on fiscal responsibility and public safety, frequently citing the city's low property tax rate as a hallmark of his administration.

"As a three term Mayor, I fought to keep taxes and crime low and delivered results to provide a safe and thriving place to live and work," Singer stated. "I’m running for Congress to build on President Trump’s success to secure our borders, defend our nation, cut waste, and bring taxes and costs down for all Americans."

The 23rd district has historically been a competitive battleground in South Florida and is one of two seats being eyed on national Republicans, who see Moskowitz as a vulnerable Democrat.

Last summer, the America First Policy Institute announced the launch of the America First Mayors’ Council, and named Singer as its chair.

