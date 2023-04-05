© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT
Nikki-Fried.jpeg
ALICIA DEVINE Tallahassee Democrat
/
A photo of Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried being arrested Monday night.

The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

Tags
Government & Politics NewsFlorida NewsNikki FriedLauren Bookabortion rightsprotestFlorida DemocratsFlorida Democratic Party
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Police surround two women in center of photo who are being arrested
  1. Prominent Florida Democrats are arrested during an abortion law protest
  2. Amid outcry, Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion limit
  3. Florida legislators want to vastly expand state funds for anti-abortion pregnancy centers