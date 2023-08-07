© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Government & Politics

Hawaii is the latest state removed from Florida's list of banned driver's licenses

Published August 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa.

A month after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a crackdown on driver’s licenses that would not be honored in Florida, the list is down to certain types of licenses from two states.

Hawaii has been removed from the list, leaving Connecticut and Delaware as offering licenses invalid in Florida under a new law targeting undocumented immigrants.

The list is based on states reportedly providing types of driver’s licenses or permits to undocumented immigrants. Vermont and Rhode Island were removed days after the list was announced on July 5.

At the time of the initial announcement, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the list was subject to change.

The new law (SB 1718), which took effect July 1, includes a series of changes, such as stepping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, cracking down on people who bring undocumented immigrants into Florida and collecting data about whether hospital patients are in the country legally.

READ MORE: Florida removes two states from banned driver's license list

