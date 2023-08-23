PolitiFact FL: How to watch the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate

PolitiFact and WLRN will be fact-checking the first GOP debate - live. You can find that coverage on WLRN.org this Wednesday evening.

Republican presidential candidates will take the debate stage Aug. 23 and make their case to voters why they should win the White House in 2024.

PolitiFact will be live fact-checking candidates’ claims about their records and their attacks on Democrats, President Joe Biden and one another.

Here’s what to know about watching the debate.

When is the first GOP primary debate taking place?

The first debate among 2024 Republican presidential candidates will take place at 9 p.m. ET Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Where can I watch the debate?

The debate will air on Fox News and be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. According to a Fox News press release, coverage of the debate will also be available across other platforms, including Fox Business News, Fox Nation, Fox News Digital and Fox News Audio.

The Republican National Committee has also partnered with Rumble to livestream the debate.

Which candidates will be at the debate?

Eight candidates have qualified for the first debate: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

READ MORE: PolitiFact FL: How accurate are 2024 Republican presidential candidates' attacks on one another?

One noticeable White House contender won’t be on the debate stage. Former President Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that he wouldn’t be attending. NBC News reported Trump has already prerecorded an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that could be released during the debate, though neither the Trump campaign nor Carlson had released details Aug. 22.

How can I follow PolitiFact’s fact-checking of the debate?

PolitiFact will fact-check the debate live on our website and across our social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter).

We’re also partnering with ABC News to provide fact-checking for its live blog of the debate.

If you want a roundup of the most notable claims from the debate straight to your inbox, subscribe to our newsletter.

How has PolitiFact rated the current GOP presidential field on our Truth-O-Meter?

We’ve been fact-checking presidential politics since 2007 using our Truth-O-Meter, which helps us rate claims based on their relative accuracy.

Here’s how PolitiFact has rated statements made by the Republican presidential candidates who are expected to participate in the first debate.

Ron DeSantis has been rated 52 times since 2013.



Mike Pence has been rated 74 times since 2009.



Chris Christie has been rated 104 times since 2011.



Nikki Haley has been rated 17 times since 2012.



Tim Scott has been rated nine times since 2012.



We’ve rated Vivek Ramaswamy twice, both times in 2023.



Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson have never had claims rated on our Truth-O-Meter.

READ MORE: PolitiFact FL: Checking GOP presidential candidates' attacks ahead of first primary debate

Our Sources