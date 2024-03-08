How important are Hispanic voters in 2024 election? Join us for a town hall discussion

A panel of experts across the political spectrum will discuss the importance of the 2024 Hispanic vote in Florida and nationwide at a public forum next Thursday night at Florida International University.

Hispanics are the second-fastest growing population of any major racial and ethnic group in the United States electorate since 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. This year, 36.2 million Hispanics will be eligible to vote, up from 32.3 million eligible voters in 2020.

The town hall-style event has been organized by WLRN, the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald, CBS News Miami and Univision Miami, hosted by Florida International University, will be open to the public. It begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Graham Center, located on FIU's Modesto Maidique campus.

You can register to attend here.

The event will be moderated by CBS News Miami’sElliot Rodriguez. The panel will consist of five political experts:



Eduardo Gamarra, a professor of political science in the department of politics and international relations at Florida International University. He’s done extensive polling of Hispanic voters in the U.S.

Fernand Amandi , managing partner of Bendixen & Amandi, a Miami-based national multilingual and multiethnic public opinion research and strategic communications consulting firm.

Ninoska Pérez Castellón, a longtime voice of Cuban exiles in Miami. She's the radio show host of Ninoska en La Poderosa on 670 AM.

Jose Parra, a partner with global strategic communications advisory firm FGS Global. He’s the former CEO at Prospero Latino and former senior advisor to former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Irina Vilariño, a former U.S. congressional candidate who was an early and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. She built a successful career working to expand her family’s restaurant business, Las Vegas, which includes 15 locations in South Florida and more than 400 employees.

The hour-long panel discussion will be broadcast on CBS-4’s sister station WFBS TV 33 and simulcast online at WLRN.org and miamiherald.com, and on CBS News Miami on Pluto TV, and the CBS News App, and will be extended online via streaming for an additional 30 minutes.

IF YOU GO

Voters Decide: The Hispanic Vote 2024

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Florida International University, Auditorium 140, Graham Center, MMC, 10955 SW 15th Terrace, Miami, FL 33199.

Registration:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voters-decide-the-hispanic-vote-2024-tickets-858491911417

