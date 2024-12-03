South Florida policy makers will host bipartisan summit on condo

Florida's condo crisis will be a top issue when the state Legislature convenes for its regular session on March 4.

But some policymakers don’t want to wait that long and are holding a bipartisan summit on Tuesday to tackle the problem.

Democratic Senator Jason Pizzo and Republican Senator Jennifer Bradley will host what they’re calling a “Condo Summit.” Florida's skyrocketing condo costs are largely due to regulations the state passed in the wake of the deadly 2021 Surfside condo collapse.



Gov. Ron DeSantis had called for a special session to held by year’s end, but the legislature declined.



So Pizzo and Bradley have teamed up to get the conversation started.



At Florida Atlantic University’s Davie campus, the state senators will host a series of sessions ranging from fiscal issues to potential legislative solutions.



Panel participants include lawyers, engineers, and financial consultants.

