Alix Desulme secures full-term win in North Miami mayoral race

Alix Desulme was re-elected as mayor of North Miami in Tuesday’s runoff, defeating challenger Hector Medina by a significant margin. According to the preliminary results of the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections , Desulme secured 68% of the vote, while Medina garnered 32%.

Desulme, who was appointed mayor in 2022 following the resignation of former Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime , has now earned a full term after a contentious election cycle.

Desulme’s victory comes amidst political turmoil and public dissatisfaction with the city council. A key issue was the controversial decision in December 2022 to delay the election by 18 months, rescheduling it to coincide with the 2024 general election. This move, which extended the terms of Desulme and District 1 Councilmember Scott Galvin, sparked significant backlash, including a lawsuit from Medina, who argued the change violated the city charter.

Adding to the controversy, the city council voted 3-1 to fire city manager Rasha Cameau in May 2023, a decision that many residents viewed as unjust. Cameau had been praised for her efforts in addressing the city’s $14.7 million deficit. Desulme, though absent for the vote, publicly opposed her firing, a stance that was seen as a rare point of divergence from the council. At that time, Scott Galvin, who was the District 1 commissioner, was the only one to vote against it.

Now entering his second term, Desulme faces ongoing challenges, including securing funding for the long-delayed replacement of the city’s aging water plant, addressing persistent flooding in the streets, and managing residents' concerns over development. Despite his re-election, his leadership remains under scrutiny due to the city's financial struggles and criticism of the council’s resource management, particularly its high discretionary spending and prioritization of events over infrastructure. Nevertheless, Desulme has pledged to continue efforts to tackle housing affordability, improve infrastructure, and restore the city’s fiscal health, including maintaining the first general fund reserves North Miami has seen in nearly a decade.

The election also resulted in victories for two other council candidates. Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles retained his District 4 seat, receiving 75% of the vote against Daniel Calixte. Former Mayor Kevin Burns, the only non-Haitian council member, won the District 1 seat with 63% of the vote against Vanessa Pierre, ultimately replacing longtime council member Scott Galvin, who steps down after 25 years due to term limits.