PolitiFact FL: What to know about the 119th Congress

On Jan. 3, the new Congress — the 119th — officially began its duties. Once Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, Republicans will have unified control of government. But particularly in the House, the margin will be close.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., was reelected House Speaker on Jan. 3., receiving the bare minimum, 218 votes. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., was selected by his Republican colleagues as the Senate’s new majority leader.

Here’s a guide to what’s new in Congress and what to look for over the next two years.

How narrow is the incoming House majority?

Republicans will control the presidency, the Senate and the House starting Jan. 20, when Trump is inaugurated. But the margin in the House will be tenuous, and especially so for at least for a while.

In the 2024 elections for the 435-seat House of Representatives, Republicans won 220 seats, while Democrats won 215.

In the past, the House has seen even slimmer divides, including in 1917-18 and 1931-32. But the incoming Republican edge is small by historical standards, and is even smaller than during the previous two Congresses. For most of 2021-22, Democrats held a 222-213 edge, and for much of 2023-2024, Republicans held a 221-214 majority.

If all members of the House are present and voting, and if the Democratic minority is unified, then Republicans can afford to lose two defectors and still win an otherwise party-line vote, 218-217.

The problem for Republicans is that, at least for a couple months, their margin will be even narrower.

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped two House members for his administration: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as ambassador to the United Nations, and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser. He tapped a third, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, to be his attorney general; while Gaetz eventually withdrew from consideration, he preemptively resigned from the House seat he won in November 2024.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024



Their vacant seats will be filled by special elections; both Florida general elections have been scheduled for April 1. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is in charge of scheduling the district’s special election once a vacancy is official.

Already, Gaetz’s departure means the Republican majority has narrowed to 219-215. And once Stefanik and Waltz resign from the House, the Republican majority will shrink again, to 217-215, barring the emergence of any Democratic vacancies.

This means that in February and March — traditionally a period of heavy legislating, especially with a new president coming into office — a united Democratic conference can defeat any piece of legislation if just one Republican defects. (A 216-216 vote fails.)

How narrow is the incoming Senate majority?

Across the Capitol, the Senate is switching to Republican control.

Assuming all senators are present and voting, Republicans will have a 53-47 majority. (This counts two independents — Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine — as Democrats, since they caucus with the party and are allocated Democratic committee seats.)

Before the 2024 elections, Democrats held a 51-49 Senate majority, but Republicans were able to flip seats in Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Effectively, Republicans can lose three votes on legislation requiring a majority, because incoming Republican Vice President JD Vance could break a tie. And speaking of Vance, both he and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, are expected to both resign their seats in the U.S. Senate. Unlike the House, however, their replacements will be selected by governors of Ohio and Florida, respectively — both of whom are Republicans.

What does this mean for Trump's ability to carry out his agenda?

Overall, Trump is his party’s undisputed leader, and his legislative priorities will carry significant weight for House Republicans. However, the House’s narrow margin means they have little room for error.

House Republicans may have some leverage with Democrats in the incoming Congress.

Preliminary calculations indicate that 13 Democratic House members represent districts that voted for Trump in 2024, compared to three Republican House members who represent districts that voted for Vice President Kamala Harris. This is a reverse from the start of the previous Congress, when there were 18 Republicans serving in districts that President Joe Biden won in 2020 and five Democrats in districts that Trump won in 2020.

Democrats representing Trump-won districts may feel a need to break with strict party discipline and join Republicans on votes from time to time, to preserve their credibility with pro-Trump constituents.

Republicans will have more breathing room in the Senate, but they’ll face a different challenge in that chamber.

Under longstanding rules, the Senate requires a 60-vote supermajority to move to a final vote on legislation. Given heightened partisan polarization in recent years, that has been a high threshold, making it hard to pass new laws through the regular process.

However, there’s an alternative process called reconciliation that allows for passage with a simple majority, within some important limits. It requires both chambers to pass an identical budget resolution that includes "reconciliation instructions" — guidance for committees about how much to reduce the deficit in their areas, or how much to cap spending increases. The resulting bill passed under the reconciliation process must run a gauntlet of procedural challenges designed to ensure that provisions are all focused on fiscal matters. Once that’s done, the bill is passed if it receives a simple majority. Generally, this process can be used only once a year.

READ MORE: What are Trump’s second-term plans for the economy, immigration, abortion?

The lower vote threshold has made reconciliation the go-to strategy for both parties in recent years. Biden used it to pass the American Rescue Plan Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. Earlier, Trump and President George W. Bush used it to pass major tax legislation and President Barack Obama used it to pass the Affordable Care Act.

This is a much more feasible approach for Republicans. It’s also possible for the Senate to end, or lower, the 60-vote majority requirement for legislation, as previous Democratic and Republican majorities have done for judicial and other nominations, but given the chamber’s traditions, doing so would represent a major break.

Ultimately, it’s hardly a certainty that the House and Senate will agree on the fine print of legislation, even with both chambers held by the same party. So while Trump would rather have Republican control of both chambers than the alternative, navigating the slender margins, particularly in the House, could be challenging for the parts of his agenda that require congressional approval.

Who will lead the parties in the House and Senate?

Beyond Johnson as House Speaker, other top Republican leaders will continue in their roles: Republican Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Whip Tom Emmer.

Democrats also kept their party leader in the House, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The other top House Democratic leaders will continue in the new Congress: Whip Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar of California.

Meanwhile, the Senate had already chosen its leaders. Thune will become the Senate majority leader; succeeding Thune as whip is John Barrasso of Wyoming.

Democrats are keeping their existing leader, Chuck Schumer of New York, as well as his No. 2, Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Who will be leading the top House and Senate committees?

In recent decades, power in the House has tended to centralize in the office of the speaker. But committees remain a power center, if a diminished one.

The two highest-profile House committees in recent years have been those that wage highly public partisan battles: the Judiciary Committee, and the Oversight and Accountability Committee. Under both parties, these committees have fought over the impeachment of Donald Trump and investigations of Biden and his son Hunter.

Judiciary will continue to be chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, while Oversight will continue to be chaired by James Comer of Kentucky. For the new Congress, Democrats have chosen Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland for the top slot on Judiciary and Gerry Connolly of Virginia for the top post on Oversight.

Meanwhile, a number of other House committees wield significant authority on substantive issues. They include Appropriations, which handles federal spending; Ways and Means, which oversees taxation; Agriculture; Armed Services; Energy and Commerce; Financial Services; Foreign Affairs; Homeland Security; and Transportation and Infrastructure.

The Senate has committees as well. Given the Senate’s responsibility for confirming judges, the Senate Judiciary Committee is always an important panel. In the new Congress, it will be chaired by Chuck Grassley of Iowa; the ranking Democrat will be the outgoing chair, Durbin.

Other Senate committees overlap with House committees, but not precisely. The Senate has an Appropriations Committee, and the Finance Committee is mostly the equivalent of the House’s Ways and Means.

Many of the Senate committees will be involved in considering presidential nominees for Cabinet departments and other high posts.

Who are some new members of interest?

Among House Democrats, some of the notable incoming members are:

George Latimer of New York, a longtime state and county official who defeated Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a progressive "squad" member, in a Democratic primary last year.

Sarah McBride of Delaware, a former state senator who is becoming the first transgender member of Congress, and whose presence led Johnson to declare that bathrooms in the Capitol complex must be used according to a person’s sex determined at birth.

Eugene Vindman of Virginia, an Army veteran and National Security Council official who, with his identical twin brother, Alexander, played a role in informing Congress of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that led to Trump’s first impeachment.

George Whitesides of California, a former senior NASA official and chief executive of Virgin Galactic who narrowly ousted Republican Rep. Mike Garcia.

Among Republicans, notable incoming House members include:

Riley Moore of West Virginia, the nephew of Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who served as state treasurer and earlier in his career worked for the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Tim Moore of North Carolina, who served five influential terms as speaker of the North Carolina House.

Derek Schmidt of Kansas, a former majority leader of the state Senate who went on to serve as state attorney general.

In the Senate, the four incoming Republicans who won seats previously held by Democrats are Jim Justice of West Virginia, the state’s outgoing governor; David McCormick of Pennsylvania, a hedge fund executive; Bernie Moreno of Ohio, a businessman; and Tim Sheehy of Montana, a former Navy SEAL and businessman.

Two other Republicans are new to the chamber: former Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and John Curtis of Utah.

Democrats are seating four new senators: Angela Alsobrooks, a former county executive from Maryland, and former Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Alsobrooks and Rochester will be the third and fourth Black women elected to the Senate, after Carol Moseley Braun, D-Ill., and Harris.

Senate Democrats have two other new members who won in November 2024 but took their seats early in order to fill vacancies: former Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Andy Kim of New Jersey.

