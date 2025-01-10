Tim Walz endorses March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg for top national Democratic party post

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has endorsed March For Our Lives co-founder and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, POLITICO reported Friday.

Hogg’s “unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party,” Walz told POLITICO. “This is exactly what we need right now: experienced, thoughtful and energized leadership that meets people where they are and takes bold action to win.

“I couldn’t be happier to throw my support behind him and his vision for the party, and I look forward to working with him every step of the way,” said the Minnesota governor and former running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris.

David Hogg represents exactly the kind of bold, dynamic, and courageous leadership our party needs right now. He has a unique ability to connect with the American people and to speak to the strengths of our party.



I couldn’t be happier to support him for DNC Vice Chair. pic.twitter.com/sHlX2fmUmD — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) January 10, 2025

Hogg helped launched the nationwide gun control movement following the 2018 fatal mass shooting at his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas. The massacre on Feb. 14, 2018, left 17 people dead in the worst school shooting in Florida history.

Hogg captivated a crowd of hundreds of thousands of people who attended The March For Our Lives historic first rally in Washington, D.C., in March 2018.

“When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say — 'No more!'” Hogg yelled as the crowd chanted with him.

March For Our Lives has grown into a 300-chapter organization that has helped in passage of more than 250 gun safety bills across the country since 2018 and regularly files amicus briefs in gun-related lawsuits.

Jaime Harrison, the current chair of the Democratic National Committee, has said the DNC will elect its new chair and other other top party officials on Feb. 1 during the party’s winter meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.