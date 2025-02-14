Florida lawmakers want to ban AI gun detection technology

Florida lawmakers are looking into a plan to limit artificial intelligence (AI) technology used to detect firearms.

Spring Hill Republican Senator Blaise Ingoglia is partnering with Palm Bay Republican Representative Monique Miller to file legislation that would block AI gun detection in most public spaces.

"We should not give up our rights because of technological advances," Ingoglia said on X Monday.

Today, I filed SB562 which restricts the use of artificial intelligence to detect firearms in public spaces.



"We should not give up our rights because of technological advances," Ingoglia said on X Monday, calling the technology an "infringement" on second and fourth amendment rights.

The GOP lawmaker called the technology an “infringement” on second and fourth amendment rights, and he’s not the only one who feels that way.

The Florida state director of Gun Owners of America, Luis Valdes, agrees.

“The use of artificial intelligence and a security apparatus, literally seems draconian and deep state," Valdes said. "[It's] something that you would expect to happen in North Korea or Russia...not in Florida.”

Sam Alaimo, co-founder of Zero Eyes, one of the companies behind the gun detecting technology, told WFSU on Thursday that the software helps keep people safe.

He also said it’s limited in what it can see. For example, Zero Eyes' software only picks up on brandished guns—not the ones that are concealed.

“Our software algorithm says, I think it’s a gun when it seems something in the shape of a gun," Alaimo explained. "An alert pops up in a still frame image and then the human will either decide it’s a gun and dispatches it, or it’s not a gun and makes it a false positive.”

Zero Eyes works with most security cameras or live-streaming devices. The program, despite being just seven years old, has become popular among some school districts in Florida.

The Leon County School Board in October 2023, hired Zero Eyes to install the system in 3500 cameras throughout 42 middle and high schools.

“It’s really technologically heavy," LCS spokesperson Chris Petley said.

Leon County school officials praised the software, calling it a game changer for school safety.

"We have done tests at our campuses in partnership with Leon County Sheriff’s Office where we have the individuals from Zero Eyes, and we run practice scenarios," said Petley.

The AI detection bill (SB 562) includes a carve out for places where concealed weapons are prohibited. Meaning under the measure, the technology could still be used on school campuses, or at police stations, airports, and courthouses. But municipalities would be barred from using gun detection cameras in places like Daytona’s Seabreeze Entertainment District.

Daytona’s Police Chief Jakari Young says the technology would have been helpful during a 2023 incident in which a woman took out a gun there and started shooting. Young talked to Daytona City Commissioners back in January about the incident.

“Imagine if we already had this technology in place and I already have officers in the area, and we’re already enroute prior to shots being fired," Young said during the Jan. 22 commission meeting.

Young urged city commissioners to install Zero Eyes around town; something Ingoglia’s bill would make illegal. While Young claims it could save lives, Gun Owners of America’s Valdes thinks it could cause confusion and uncertainty.

“If we get open carry introduced and legalized in Florida, what would the system then do?," Valdes asked during an Feb. 13 interview with WFSU.

The Gun Violence Research Center recorded an 82.54% increase in discovered weapons incidents in K-12 schools from 2023 to 2024.



The Gun Violence Research Center recorded an 82.54% increase in discovered weapons incidents in K-12 schools from 2023 to 2024.

Currently, Florida doesn’t allow open carry, but most adults 21 or older can conceal carry their firearms without a permit—meaning guns must be hidden inside a holster of some kind.

Some Republicans, including Governor Ron DeSantis, are pushing to pass open carry this year, but House and Senate leaders have not yet agreed. WFSU asked Alaimo of Zero Eyes, if the state were to adopt open carry, would it make their gun detection software less effective. He says no.

“We have deployments in open carry states, and we have some clients who want every alert that comes through of an exposed weapon," Alaimo responded. "For instance, a grocery store that's in an open carry state, [the clients] want to be informed. They want the dispatch when someone walks through the door with an AK-47, and that is something we’re going to do.”

The gun detection bill is filed for discussion in the regular legislative session that starts March 4.

