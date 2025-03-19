Florida bill could heighten penalties for drone violations

A proposal in the Florida Legislature would steepen criminal penalties for drone misuse in the Sunshine State.

Lakeland Republican Representative Jennifer Canady’s bill would make it a felony to fly drones over critical infrastructure in the state. It also prohibits the possession or operation of a drone that has been modified to hold a weapon or escape identification.

She said during her bill’s committee appearance Wednesday it will make Floridians safer.

“These changes enhance the state's ability to prevent dangerous and illicit activities involving unmanned aircraft systems, such as the delivery of contraband to correctional facilities, surveillance of critical infrastructure, and even the potential use of chemical warfare,” she said. “By enacting these changes, Florida will take a proactive stance in curbing the misuse of and man aircraft systems, helping to safeguard critical infrastructure improve security and protect the public.”

The legislation also allows law enforcement to use drones to provide security for elected officials and monitor crowds of more than 50 people.

Drones have exploded in popularity among American consumers, with more than a million civilian recreational drones being registered with the FAA. National attention late last year was fixed on numerous unidentified drones that buzzed over New Jersey. The flying objects sparked conspiracy theories about weapons of mass destruction and government spying.

Dover Republican Representative Daniel Alvarez supports the bill. He said it is proactively dealing with emerging technology.

“This is one of those areas that is very new, and a lot of times we get criticized for not leaning in fast enough, and then technology gets ahead of us. But this is one where you identified a problem, you identified a threat, and you're addressing it immediately,” he said.