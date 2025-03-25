© 2025 WLRN
Florida Senate committee strikes down bill to allow guns on college campuses

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 25, 2025 at 7:05 PM EDT
Students holds signs and sex toys as they protest a campus carry law in Austin, Texas, Wednesday Aug. 24, 2016. Hundreds of University of Texas students waved sex toys at a campus rally during the first day of classes, protesting a new state law that allows concealed handguns in college classrooms, buildings and dorms. (AP Photo/John Mone)
John Mone/AP
/
AP
Students holds signs and sex toys as they protest a campus carry law in Austin, Texas, Wednesday Aug. 24, 2016. Hundreds of University of Texas students waved sex toys at a campus rally during the first day of classes, protesting a new state law that allows concealed handguns in college classrooms, buildings and dorms. (AP Photo/John Mone)

Tuesday’s decision temporarily stops the bill from moving forward.

The Florida Senate Committee on Criminal Justice has struck down a proposal to allow guns on college campuses.

The bill (SB 914) sponsored by Brevard Republican Senator Randy Fine, failed to get enough “yes” votes on Tuesday after one Republican rejected the idea.

Fine told the panel that college students have the right to protect themselves in emergency situations.

“You have the right to defend yourself and that right doesn't go away because you've walked onto a college campus," he said.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, debates against an amendment to a bill on migrant transportation during an Appropriations Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Knott Building at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Phil Sears/AP
/
FR170567 AP
Then state Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, debates against an amendment to a bill on migrant transportation during an Appropriations Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in the Knott Building at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. T (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Tuesday’s 4-3 decision temporarily stops the bill from moving forward.

Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia joined Democratic Senators Mack Bernard, Jason Pizzo, and Carlos Smith in turning down the legislation.

Republican Sens. Joe Gruters, Clay Yarborough, and Jonathan Martin all voted “yes" on the measure.

“A child going to a university — an 18, 19, a 20-year-old — deserves to be able to walk through campus," Fine said. "They deserve to be able to fight their way out of a building if people hold them there, deserves when a mob surrounds them and attacks them."

Another bill (SB 94) by Fine aims to lower the state’s gun purchasing age from 21 to 18.
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

