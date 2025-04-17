Special election called to fill vacancy left by late Miami City Commissioner Manolo Reyes

Voters in the City of Miami's District 4 will soon decide who will fill a vacancy on the dais left by the late Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Reyes, 80, died last week following a battle with leukemia. His passing left residents in the city's 4th district, which includes neighborhoods like Flagami, Shenandoah and Coral Gate, without a representative at City Hall. Reyes was reelected in 2023 and his term was not up until 2027.

The City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to schedule a special election on Tuesday, June 3 for District 4 residents to vote in Reyes' replacement. Commissioners chose not to appoint a replacement until the November general election.

"I believe that the community should decide who their representative would be. It is not for us here to decide what is best for the residents of District 4. I believe that is what Commissioner Reyes would’ve wanted," Commission Chairwoman Christine King said from the dais.

Members of the public spoke during a public comment period to either put their own name in for the position, or to throw in their support for prospective candidates.

"For about 20 years my wife and I have called District 4 home, and it would be the honor of a lifetime to be able to serve with each of you and represent a community that I love so much," said Ralph Rosado, an urban planner and former North Bay Village manager.

Several residents spoke in favor of appointing Rosado, before the commission voted in favor of an election. Rose Fountain Marshall and Thomas Jelke also expressed interest in taking Reyes' position.

The qualifying period for candidates will be April 21 through 25. The City Clerk proposed that early voting will take place from May 30 to June 1, subject to approval from the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections.

The City Clerk's office estimates that a special election will cost taxpayers approximately $380,000. That number may be subject to change, and the Clerk noted that previous special elections have cost much lower than initial estimates.