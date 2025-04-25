City of Miami drops controversial tree ordinance law, honors late Manolo Reyes with a park

Updated 4/26/25

After months of delays, the city of Miami commission has withdrawn its controversial tree ordinance law.

Voting has been deferred three times over the past six months while the city administration has tweaked it. And on Thursday, Commissioner Miguel Gabela struck down his own proposal at a commission meeting.

"I would like to go ahead — I will be withdrawing [the proposal] completely… completely," he said, to cheers from the audience.

Gabela said the ordinance was intended to assist residents in removing or trimming trees that may have been a threat to their property.

But environmental activists warned the ordinance would make it easier for developers to reduce the city’s limited tree canopy.

The City is still working to reform the permitting process and is meeting with Miami-Dade County to determine best practices, according to commissioner Damian Pardo. New permitting reform may come in the form of new legislation.

At the same meeting, it was confirmed that the city of Miami will honor late city Commissioner Manolo Reyes with a park in his name.



Commissioners approved the re-naming of West End Park as a tribute to Reyes, who died of cancer earlier this month. He was 80 years old.



The small park is situated between the Alameda and Flagami neighborhoods of Miami,



Reyes had served on the commission since 2017 and was involved in efforts to renovate West End Park, adding a pool and several recreational athletic courts.



The commission also recognized Reyes with the posthumous designation of mayor-emeritus.

