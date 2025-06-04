Rosado defeats Regalado in special election for Miami City Commissioner

Miami voters have elected a new city commissioner to fill the vacancy left by the passing of a former elected official.

Ralph Rosado, 52, won yesterday's special election in the city’s District 4, which includes the neighborhoods of Flagami, West Flagler and Shenandoah. The seat was previously held by Manolo Reyes, who died in April.

Rosado runs an urban planning consulting business and is the former manager of North Bay Village. He defeated 40-year-old Jose Regalado, the former interim building director for the city of Miami.

READ MORE: Manolo Reyes, Miami City Commissioner, passes away at age 80

According to unofficial election results , Rosado picked up 55% of the vote, winning by a margin of 547 votes. Turnout was about 11% of registered voters within District 4.

Regalado, who picked up 45% of the vote, is the son of former Miami mayor and current Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser Tomás Regalado. His sister is County Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Rosado was supported in his campaign by sitting City Commissioner Joe Carollo and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

On his social media, Rosado thanked voters and his predecessor.

“Thank you to the late Commissioner Manolo Reyes for his tireless dedication to the residents of District 4. I know that I have big shoes to fill and we will keep his legacy alive,” he wrote.

He will serve the rest of Reyes' term, which runs through late 2027.