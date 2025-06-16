Scammers posing as Border Patrol agents to steal personal info, money over phone, says feds

Federal immigration authorities say scammers are calling and targeting people with threats of deportation or being tied to drug traffickers in order to get money or Social Security numbers.

The feds advice: Hang up the phone.

“Anyone receiving any type of call from someone claiming to be from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and seeking any type of personal information should just hang up,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in a statement released Tuesday.

CBP officials say the scammers are posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents or CBP officers.

“If CBP suspects illegal activity, we will not call a suspect or a victim requesting money or Social Security numbers,” said CBP Houston Acting Director of Field Operations Rod Hudson. “To be clear, CBP will not make telephone calls threatening citizens that law enforcement is on the way or promising money for information.”

“Anyone receiving a call from U.S. Customs and Border Protection about self-deportation, or a shipment of drugs or money should recognize that it is a scam regardless of how authentic the caller may sound,” he said.

CPB officials say would-be victims are telling federal immigration authorities that scammers are insistent that they must confirm certain details because CBP has intercepted a shipment of drugs with the “target’s” name and address and that cooperation is important to ensure the case is resolved — threatening police are on the way.

What the scammer truly wants is getting personal ID info and money.

Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online.